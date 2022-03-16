ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin boys falter in district title game

By John Raffel
 5 days ago
The season has ended for Jesse Pancio and the Baldwin Panthers. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN --  Baldwin boys basketball coach JJ Eads did not expect an easy time on Friday when his Baldwin Panthers took on host McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the Division 4 district championship game.

It was anything but easy.

NMC, ranked No. 1 in the state, dominated the Panthers, in a 61-15 victory.

“It was 9-5 at one point,” Eads said. “Then we just fell apart, couldn’t handle their pressure and they shot the ball well. Our missed layups didn’t help.”

Carmelo Lindsey led Baldwin with seven points.

“It was a great season overall with everything we dealt with,” Eads said. “NMC is legit.”

Baldwin ended its season at 18-5. NMC is 23-0 and played in the regional title game on Wednesday against Leelanau St. Mary.

