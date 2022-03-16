ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game

By The Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Burger King says operator of Russian restaurants has 'refused' to close businesses

The president of the company that owns Burger King on Thursday said a Russian franchise owner is refusing to close stores in Russia despite pressure to shut down operations. David Shear, the president of Restaurant Brands International, wrote in a press release that the owner of the Russian Burger Kings has rebuffed calls to close, putting the company in a precarious spot because it has limited power to force him to do so.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Virginia Lottery
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy