The No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates (22-11) and the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs (20-12) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which starts at 9:57 PM on truTV. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup.

