(Additional photograph below.) Tuesday’s City Council meeting was, in part, an awards ceremony for two Haverhill residents and three canines. Councilors took the opportunity to recognize two individuals for their service to the community and present citations from the City Council and Mayor James J. Fiorentini. David Habib, coach of the Haverhill Girls Softball League, was cited for his work as a coach and mentor to hundreds of girls for more than a decade as well as a member of the board of directors. Council President Timothy J. Jordan presented Habib with the Council’s citation.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO