Seeking outright OCC-Ohio title, Gahanna Lincoln set for road test at Pickerington North
Some early season offensive struggles aside, Gahanna Lincoln arguably has put together the most consistent season among central Ohio's 26 big-school programs. The Lions have one remaining task before the Division I, Region 3 playoffs: A matchup Oct. 21 at Pickerington North with the outright OCC-Ohio Division championship on the line. Super 7: Gahanna...
Buckeye Valley, Harvest Prep to play for MSL-Ohio championship
Coach Matt Stephens is looking to check another goal off his list when Buckeye Valley visits Harvest Prep on Oct. 21. Buckeye Valley has the same goals every year – beat Delaware, win a league title and make the playoffs, said Stephens, whose team is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the MSL-Ohio Division. “For...
