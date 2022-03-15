Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central was just 12-7 during the regular season, thanks mainly to a brutal December non-conference schedule against some traditional state powers that resulted in a four-game losing streak for the Maroon Giants. But Central has been red shot since that early season skid, winning 14...
(WNDU) - Regional Semifinals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Monday night. Here are the scores from regionals involving teams in our area. Division 1 Regional 4 @ Battle Creek Central. Kalamazoo Central 56, St. Joseph 33. Okemos 64, East Lansing 50. FINAL:...
A Michigan man found himselg being sent to play football in Ohio on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots traded edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. After learning of the trade, Winovich took to his Twitter with...
On Saturday, Auburn will hold arguably the biggest recruiting day of the Bryan Harsin era. “Several of Auburn’s top targets in the 2023 class are expected to visit, the majority of which are four-star recruits,” said Jeffrey Lee of On3’s Auburn Live. On offense, four-star quarterback Christopher...
TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Lake will make its first state semifinal appearance since 2018, as the Lakers defeat Lake City, 50-29, on Tuesday in the Div. 3 state quarterfinals. The Lakers will face Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, the same team they lost to in 2018. Lake City ends its season with a 20-5 record.
Live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, No. 11 Michigan battles No. 6 Colorado State in the first round of March Madness!
Do the Wolverines have what it takes to score an upset? In a word… maybe? Juwan Howard’s team had an uneven end to the season. Michigan went 3-3 over their last six games, losing to Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana. On the other side of the court, the six-seeded Rams were on a four-game winning streak before losing to San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament. Which team will advance to Round 2? We’re about to find out.
From start...
MISHAWAKA — For the second time in program history, the Marian boys basketball team is playing for a chance to go to Indianapolis this Saturday when the No. 2-ranked Knights take on No. 8 Leo in a 3A semistate game at Elkhart's North Side Gym (6 p.m.).
The Knights have never been to a...
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI – The Reese Rockets are fast learners. The Rockets rebounded from a disastrous start to cut the deficit to two points before falling, 55-48, to Madison Heights Bishop Foley in a Division 3 quarterfinal game Tuesday at West Bloomfield High School. “Last year was our first...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb has been named the Big Ten player of the week, the conference announced Wednesday. Jebb is from Saginaw and was recognized for his performance over four games last week in Greenville, South Carolina. Hebb hit .412 in the four games on a 7 for 17 performance. Michigan State opens its home schedule with three games Friday through Sunday against Houston Baptist. MSU has a 7-7 season record.
Recap of Monday’s boys basketball regional semifinals involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. No. 4 SOUTHFIELD CHRISTIAN 61, DETROIT DOUGLASS 40. The Eagles avenged last year’s season-ending quarterfinal loss to the eventual D4 champions with Monday’s 21-point win in the regional...
In any given sport, a number of former professional athletes who haven’t played in 20, 30 or 40 years look like they haven’t even exercised in 20, 30 or 40 years.
Safe to say Mark Howe isn’t one of those.
...
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- East Lansing at Grand Ledge. East Lansing standout Evan Boyd had a couple of serious baskets. He had two monster dunks to seal the district championship.
Comments / 0