Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

Live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, No. 11 Michigan battles No. 6 Colorado State in the first round of March Madness! Do the Wolverines have what it takes to score an upset? In a word… maybe? Juwan Howard’s team had an uneven end to the season. Michigan went 3-3 over their last six games, losing to Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana. On the other side of the court, the six-seeded Rams were on a four-game winning streak before losing to San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament. Which team will advance to Round 2? We’re about to find out. From start...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO