ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Doing the town’s business

By Photos by Karen Wong
Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 200 Duxbury voters gathered in the High School gym for this year’s...

www.duxburyclipper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wicked Local

Local businesses to receive COVID relief grants totaling $250,000 from town

On Thursday, Town Manager, Kate Fitzpatrick and the Select Board announced the town has awarded local small businesses relief grants totaling $250,000 to help them further recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. All told, 27 local businesses received grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. These grants are being funded through the...
NEEDHAM, MA
KATU.com

Business owners optimistic as foot traffic goes up in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dan Lenzen said just in the last week, his business started approaching a record number of customers. The Dixie Tavern co-owner tells KATU he's encouraged by tourists coming back to Portland, and said Old Town is prepared to host people again. "We’ve made a great effort...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy