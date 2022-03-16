Washington State Patrol asking for witnesses to fiery accident involving trooper

(CNN) — Below is the text of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, as prepared for delivery:. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Distinguished Members of the Judiciary Committee: thank you for convening this hearing and for considering my nomination as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. I am humbled and honored to be here, and I am truly grateful for the generous introductions that my former judicial colleague, Judge Tom Griffith, and my close friend Professor Lisa Fairfax have so graciously provided.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO