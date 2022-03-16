Homestead filing deadline draws near

Three incumbent Democratic House members announced their resignations last week following the demise of a bill that would have nearly doubled lawmaker pay. The three incumbents, state Reps. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn) and Anna Williams (D-Hood River), announced their departures Feb. 28, just eight days before the March 8 filing deadline for candidates in the May primary. The lawmakers noted that it’s tough to get by on a lawmaker’s salary—currently a little less than $33,000 a year, with a $151 per diem payment each day the Legislature is in session. That’s unquestionably true. But it’s also true that there are plenty of candidates who wouldn’t mind taking a turn in the Capitol.
