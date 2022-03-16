3/4 Acre Waterfront Lot For Sale - Sunrise Bay

This Grand Junction home sits on over nine acres and has a fully stocked pond. The six-bedroom home is located near the Riverfront Trail currently for sale. The Grand Junction home was listed about a week ago on Realtor.com and according to the listing it's "the perfect home for country life within city limits." The house has plenty of space for your family, your toys, your horses, and all of your fishing equipment too - boat included.

