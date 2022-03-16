ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Transit bus fares will stay put despite rising gas prices

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAinW_0egTShc100

AUGUSTA, Ga. ( WJBF ) — As gas prices continue to rise drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain at the pump.

“We too are being affected by the increase in diesel prices,” Deputy Director of Augusta Transit Dr. Oliver Page said.

Augusta Transit leaders said while they are feeling the impact of the rising fuel costs, they are not going to increase fares for riders.

“There will be no service changes. Our fares a single ride on our fixed route is still $1.25,” Page said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Georgia state lawmakers move closer to suspending gas tax temporarily

They’re hoping their low fares will help to attract more riders hoping to save money on gas.

“You can travel some of our routes eight or ten miles. You can travel 10 miles for a $1.25 so that’s a good value. Some other cities are also encouraging their motorists to think about using transit,” Page said.

Some riders said the low fares have already caused them to switch over to public transit.

“Since the gas prices are going up, I think that it would be a good idea for people that commute back and forth to work to take the bus. I think that would be a good thing,” Carlos Padgett said.

Augusta Transit leaders said they are already prepared if there is an increase in riders.

“We’re doing the best to maintain our buses in good working order and maintain our schedules.”

Augusta Transit has routes in East Augusta, Downtown and the Gordon Highway area as well as limited routes in South Augusta.

