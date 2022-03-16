ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

What’s going on around town today

By Laurie Bosworth
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itrRB_0egTSQYY00

Today

Walking for Wellness: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Jacksonville High School Bowl, 215 S. Church St. Free | Indoor walking program open each day Jacksonville schools are in session.

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave. Free | Stories and a craft. For more information, call 217-243-5435 or email clangdon@jaxpl.org.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Commodity Food Distribution: 1:15 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. Free | For income-eligible residents of Morgan County. Bring proof of residence and a box for food..

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m., Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave. Free | Third Wednesday of each month.

Thursday

Walking for Wellness: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Jacksonville High School Bowl, 215 S. Church St. Free | Indoor walking program open each day Jacksonville schools are in session.

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

JACIL KIP Cafe: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living, 15 Permac Road. Free | Featured speaker is Sarah Robinson, director of the New Directions Warming & Cooling Center. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations required by March 15 by calling Lisa at 217-245-8371.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

To submit items to the calendar, go to myjournalcourier.com and select “calendar,” or email jjcsocial@myjournalcourier.com. Items must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Morgan County, IL
Society
City
Jacksonville, IL
County
Morgan County, IL
City
Dunlap, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Jacksonville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
My Journal Courier

Photo: Going green

Tanner Herrell, 9, sports green Saturday during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade as it made its way through downtown Jacksonville. The parade was delayed a week because of weather, but still drew a large crowd to celebrate. More photos online at myjournalcourier.com.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State St#Bakery Giveaway#Jacksonville Food Center#The Salvation Army#First Christian Church
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Wednesday, March 16

• Jeremy M. Bruene, 31, of 513 N. Church St. was booked into the Morgan County jail at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting a peace officer. • Abbygail L. Wallbaum, 31, of 3 Candlewood Drive, Springfield, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 11:20 a.m. Monday on charges of battery and domestic battery.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
My Journal Courier

Video: Pancake perfection

Josh Beard works the griddle, turning batter into pancakes for the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville's Pancake and Sausage Day. (Angela Bauer/Journal-Courier) Josh Beard works the griddle, turning batter into pancakes for the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville's Pancake and Sausage Day on Monday morning. Thousands of pancakes and sausage patties are sold between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. as part of the club's annual fundraiser. A meal is $7, and a drive-through is set up at the East State Street entrance of Our Saviour School/Routt Catholic High School.
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
501
Followers
408
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy