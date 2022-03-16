Fire destroys house, heat damages vehicles and adjacent homes

Jacksonville Fire Department Chief Doug Sills assesses the damage early Monday morning at 900 Beesley Ave. after the house caught fire just before midnight Monday. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)

A structure fire at an under-construction Jacksonville house, loose power lines and a cracked gas line kept emergency crews busy for several hours overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The fire at 900 Beesley Ave. destroyed the house and also damaged neighboring vehicles and homes.

"It was fully involved when we arrived," Jacksonville Fire Department Capt. Matt Summers said, adding that the home was not occupied.

A home to the north was occupied and, "We, along with (Jacksonville police), assisted a woman out the door with her dogs," Summers said.

The blaze was extensive enough when firefighters arrived that there was no way to enter the home; firefighters' main job became simply preventing the fire from spreading, he said.

"The fire did extend into the living room and the attic" of the neighboring home, Summers said. "Our guys did a good job of stopping it spreading further," he said.

Fire crews believe the fire started in the main body of the home, spread east to the garage and then north, Summers said, noting that siding on a house to the south, across Farrell Street, was starting to melt from the amount of heat being generated.

As crews were battling the blaze, a power lines fell onto a vehicle and, with the large amount of standing water, became another obstacle for firefighters.

"It was making it dangerous for our guys," Summers said, adding that a second power line also came down. Ameren Illinois crews were on scene to shut off the electricity.

While the fire is under investigation, it may be difficult to determine the cause, Summers said.

The gas meter to the house also was shut off, but firefighters detected gas and Ameren Illinois crews were called back to the scene to shut down the gas line.

"It was probably cracked during the fire," Summers said.

No injuries were reported and crews cleared the scene just before 2 a.m.