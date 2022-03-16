Final teen caught after violent escape from Snoqualmie detention center

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The final teenage boy who escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center in January is now back in custody, according to the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

He escaped from the facility located in Snoqualmie with four other teenage boys on January 26.

He was apprehended without incident Monday.

The other four boys were all captured within a few days of breaking out of the facility.

The five boys are accused of assaulting multiple staff members at knifepoint and stealing a car during their escape.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

The teens are between 14 and 17 years old and all have violent records, including one with a murder conviction, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Their violent escape prompted the state to perform a review of security at the facility.

The center is a medium- and maximum-security facility that is not fenced, but is bordered by natural wetlands.

The car used in the escape has also since been recovered.

©2022 Cox Media Group