ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

How to Maximize Your Easter Break at Home

By Yoony Kim
BC Heights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Break is usually the prime time to hop on a plane for a quick getaway to Las Vegas or Miami with your friends. When it comes time for Easter, however, many Eagles flock back home, and because of the limited number of days off for Easter, many students may find...

www.bcheights.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KUTV

How to prepare your home for spring

KUTV — The following information was provided by Scott Hale Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Spring is just around the corner, which means now is actually the best time to make sure your AC system is working properly!. Scott Hale Plumbing, Heating, and Air joined Fresh Living to explain why.
HOME & GARDEN
NYLON

How To Manifest Your Dream Home

It’s a great way to land your ideal living space. Manifesting is a powerful tool to help attract the things, people, and life’s blessings you desire — your dream home included. At its core, manifesting is about swapping negative energy for positivity and good fortune, which makes the practice particularly well-suited for helping you land the living space you want.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Elevated Easter Decorations for Your Home and Holiday Tabletops

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Beautifully adorn staircases, mantels, and doorways with this festive garland made from leaf stems, flowers, and pastel eggs. It's weather-proof, too, so you can choose to drape it inside or out.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Seattle Times

How to maximize storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Roommates#Art#Mental Health#Eagles
9&10 News

The Wild Where You Are: Winter Memory

The brain of a chickadee goes through a transformation in the winter months. The part of the brain responsible for memory actually grows so it can remember its hiding spots that it had stored seeds. Chickadees hide seeds when they’re plentiful, so in the winter months when food becomes harder...
SCIENCE
StyleCaster

TikTok Found a Space-Saving Dyson Airwrap Holder That You Absolutely Need—& It’s On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re included in the thousands (millions?) of people who were inspired by TikTok to buy Dyson’s extremely coveted Airwrap hairstyler, you probably were left with a few problems post-purchase. First, you couldn’t figure out how to switch the barrels to get your curls to go the right way. Don’t worry—the brand just announced a solution to this problem, and it’s coming out this summer. Second, you couldn’t find a place to put...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany Leaves Ben Stranded in Peru

Mahogany showed a shocking lack of concern for Ben on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. As the two's relationship continued to deteriorate, Mahogany left Huacachina without telling him, leaving him stranded hours away from his hotel and the airport. Mahogany was upset with Ben...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy