Stampede Cocktail Club has a lot going on. On first glance, it looks slightly old-fashioned, but then you turn a corner and a T-Rex head mounted on floral wallpaper is staring you in the face (quick, someone get Jeff Goldblum in here). It’s wacky and fun and they serve excellent cocktails alongside steamed dumplings from Little Ting’s. Do dim sum with a date while sipping things like a fresh blueberry mule or a riff on a passionfruit-pineapple margarita. Just make sure beforehand that Jurassic Park didn’t give your date nightmares.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO