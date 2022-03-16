Taking Flight: Owensboro Catholic teen slated to earn private pilot license

Trey Roberts, a senior at Owensboro Catholic High School, stands in front of the Cessna 172 his father bought and has housed at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Photo by submitted

It’s always been Trey Roberts’ dream to fly his own plane, and within a few weeks the Owensboro Catholic High School senior will be able to check that off his bucket list, assuming the weather cooperates and he completes his final flight test.

Very few 18-year-olds can add that to their resume.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Roberts will be joining the ranks of approximately 5,600 other teens of his age who have earned their private pilot license in the United States.

Roberts began his journey toward his private pilot license (PPL), a little over a year ago. He always wanted to fly a plane, but that goal became more achievable after his father bought a Cessna 172 plane, which he jokingly calls the Mustard Machine, due to its color.

“I have a little over 80 hours in the plane,” Roberts said. “I took my first solo flight last April, and that’s a big deal for a student pilot.”

He quit football due to an injury, which freed up most of his after-school time. So all of his free time is now spent on flying. Last November he passed the required written test, which was administered in Madisonville. The last test he has to pass is the final check ride, which lasts several hours.

First, Roberts said, he sits down with his instruction for the oral test, in which the instruction will go through flight books and ask any questions at random.

“He will ask me questions over any aspect of flying,” Roberts said. “Then we go to the next portion of the test, and that’s my flying portion.”

A few days ahead of his final check ride, Roberts’ instructor will give him a few destination points, and during his final flying test, Roberts will be asked to navigate to that destination.

“We will get up in the plane, and I will go toward the destination and my instructor will quiz me on everything in the plane,” Roberts said. “There will be questions about how it flies, how to troubleshoot certain issues, and that will take a few hours.”

If he passes both of those tests, he will have his complete PPL.

Roberts attends the Eagle Flight Academy offered at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

The academy provides training for introductory flights, ground school, bi-annual flight reviews, instrument proficiency, private pilot license, instrument rating, commercial pilot license, and multi-engine rating checks, according to OWB.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job market for pilots is expected to increase 13% by 2030, “faster than the average for all occupations.”

OWB provides basic, private licenses, and more advanced instruction for instruments, commercial and multi-engine licensure.

According to the FFA there are 5,613 private pilots of his age range in the United States.

While Roberts isn’t ruling out commercial flying, or flying with an airline, he wants to focus on personal flying as of right now. He also has a few more certifications he wants to earn.

He plans to work toward a twin rating, or multi-engine license that would enable him to fly larger planes. From there, he wants to pursue an instrument flight rating, which means he could fly at higher altitudes.

With a private license, pilots are allowed to fly in Class A airspace, but cannot exceed 18,000 feet in altitude, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Roberts feels thankful for his dad Phil Roberts, who bought him the plane and who has encouraged this career path. He also feels indebted to his flight instructors, Ronnie Bunn, Brandon Blake, and Stewart Snow, who he said have been helpful and patient with him along his path to earning his PPL.

“This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, and I wouldn’t have been able to do any of them without them,” Trey Roberts said.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315