ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Love and marriage...and education

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRrAl_0egTQ5HM00
Teachers Keith and Holly Johnson, husband and wife, stand in the hallway on Thursday in the new addition at Apollo High School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Being an educator can be challenging in many ways, but having the support of a fellow educator — who also is your spouse — makes the journey easier.

There are several educators in the area who are married, some of which who work within the same district, or in Holly and Keith Johnson’s case, the same school.

The Johnsons both work at Apollo High School, Holly as a PE teacher and Keith as a guidance counselor. Holly has been teaching for 19 years, and Keith for 27. They have been married for 18 years.

“We have the same mission and that is to try to help young people grow and be prepared for the next season of life,” Holly Johnson said. “We find ourselves talking about our job at home quite often, sharing laughs and sometimes tears.”

Keith said his role as a guidance counselor reminds Holly there are sides of education, outside of the classroom, that she and other classroom teachers don’t

always see. That helps her

gain perspective.

Holly also reminds Keith of the challenges of being in the classroom on a day-to-day basis, he said.

“We sharpen each other with our two viewpoints, but we also have other interests and hobbies which lead to conversations outside of our professional life,” he said.

Jacob and Laura Bryant said their jobs as interim assistant principal at College View Middle School and library media specialist at Sorgho Elementary School, respectively, impact most aspects of their lives.

They plan dinners, shopping trips, and time with family around parent-teacher conferences, ballgames and bookfairs, back-to-school nights, and other school events such as academic team meets.

Their first conversation in the morning is about the upcoming school day, and their last conversation right after school is a recap of their day, they said.

The Bryants have been married for almost six years. They were both already educators when they met as seasonal managers at Holiday World.

Teaching can be difficult, and it’s hard for someone not involved in education to fully understand its complexities, Jacob Bryant said.

“We have both said our understanding and empathy towards one another is what draws us closer together,” he said.

Sarah and Daniel Brown both work at Owensboro High School — Sarah as the district learning coach and Daniel as an English teacher. Sarah has been teaching for nine years, and Daniel for 10. They married in 2012.

The Browns agree that working in education can be difficult, and it helps to have someone close with which to share.

They have worked in the same building since they have been married, so they aren’t sure what it’s like to not know what the other is experiencing professionally.

Sarah Brown previously taught science, so the couple guesses they have had thousands of conversations about lessons, students, administrators, events, and more over the years.

“We do a good job of separating school and home though, as it can certainly consume your mind when things are going particularly well or when challenges arise,” Sarah Brown said.

Being educators in the same household also impacts the Browns in parenting their 4- and 2-year-olds. The pedagogical wealth of knowledge and resources they have gathered along their educational journey helps them to set high expectations for their kids, but also foster social and emotional health, they said.

“Being in education also allows for the lifestyle we have always wanted to pursue,” Daniel Brown said. “Having summers and holidays off to travel and spend with family is paramount to our happiness, and it gives us a clear start to finish to each year, so we can consistently re-assess our focuses as a family and set or alter goals for the future.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

GOP sounds alarm bells over Greitens allegations

Republicans are sounding alarm bells over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens after the former Missouri governor's ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children while they were married. The detailed allegations are fueling a spike in GOP anxiety over his candidacy, with national Republicans distancing themselves from Greitens and...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Owensboro, KY
Education
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
The Hill

What to know about the search for 132 passengers in China airline crash

Search efforts are ongoing following a China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. It remains unknown if there are any survivors. The flight was a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and carried 132 people, comprising 123 passengers and nine crew members. It took off shortly after 1 p.m. local time. It was scheduled to land just after 3 p.m., but air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane around 2:15 p.m., according to USA Today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Johnson
Person
Sarah Brown
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
263
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy