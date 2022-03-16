Love and marriage...and education

Teachers Keith and Holly Johnson, husband and wife, stand in the hallway on Thursday in the new addition at Apollo High School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Being an educator can be challenging in many ways, but having the support of a fellow educator — who also is your spouse — makes the journey easier.

There are several educators in the area who are married, some of which who work within the same district, or in Holly and Keith Johnson’s case, the same school.

The Johnsons both work at Apollo High School, Holly as a PE teacher and Keith as a guidance counselor. Holly has been teaching for 19 years, and Keith for 27. They have been married for 18 years.

“We have the same mission and that is to try to help young people grow and be prepared for the next season of life,” Holly Johnson said. “We find ourselves talking about our job at home quite often, sharing laughs and sometimes tears.”

Keith said his role as a guidance counselor reminds Holly there are sides of education, outside of the classroom, that she and other classroom teachers don’t

always see. That helps her

gain perspective.

Holly also reminds Keith of the challenges of being in the classroom on a day-to-day basis, he said.

“We sharpen each other with our two viewpoints, but we also have other interests and hobbies which lead to conversations outside of our professional life,” he said.

Jacob and Laura Bryant said their jobs as interim assistant principal at College View Middle School and library media specialist at Sorgho Elementary School, respectively, impact most aspects of their lives.

They plan dinners, shopping trips, and time with family around parent-teacher conferences, ballgames and bookfairs, back-to-school nights, and other school events such as academic team meets.

Their first conversation in the morning is about the upcoming school day, and their last conversation right after school is a recap of their day, they said.

The Bryants have been married for almost six years. They were both already educators when they met as seasonal managers at Holiday World.

Teaching can be difficult, and it’s hard for someone not involved in education to fully understand its complexities, Jacob Bryant said.

“We have both said our understanding and empathy towards one another is what draws us closer together,” he said.

Sarah and Daniel Brown both work at Owensboro High School — Sarah as the district learning coach and Daniel as an English teacher. Sarah has been teaching for nine years, and Daniel for 10. They married in 2012.

The Browns agree that working in education can be difficult, and it helps to have someone close with which to share.

They have worked in the same building since they have been married, so they aren’t sure what it’s like to not know what the other is experiencing professionally.

Sarah Brown previously taught science, so the couple guesses they have had thousands of conversations about lessons, students, administrators, events, and more over the years.

“We do a good job of separating school and home though, as it can certainly consume your mind when things are going particularly well or when challenges arise,” Sarah Brown said.

Being educators in the same household also impacts the Browns in parenting their 4- and 2-year-olds. The pedagogical wealth of knowledge and resources they have gathered along their educational journey helps them to set high expectations for their kids, but also foster social and emotional health, they said.

“Being in education also allows for the lifestyle we have always wanted to pursue,” Daniel Brown said. “Having summers and holidays off to travel and spend with family is paramount to our happiness, and it gives us a clear start to finish to each year, so we can consistently re-assess our focuses as a family and set or alter goals for the future.”

