The need to cocoon yourself in thick, plush layers at home when it's cold and rainy out (and the world is in disarray) is a basic human desire we can all surely relate to. It's evolutionary. But what do you do when you have to face the frigid weather? Well, take it from the fashion set who are currently doing the most with outfits while enduring environmental extremes. From New York in the depths of winter to rainy London, Fashion Month attendees are doing away with past years' trends of cutouts and topless suiting, and leaning into comfort and function with cloudwear.

