Ex-Convict Charged With Fatal Stabbing in Mid-City Area

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An ex-convict was charged today with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing a 30-year-old man in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

Rolando Alexander Maura, 61, is accused in the killing of JustinDumas, of Oakland, before sunrise Friday in the area of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

The murder charge includes an allegation that Maura used a knife in the commission of the crime.

Maura is also charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present involving a separate alleged victim and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury.

The criminal complaint alleges that Maura has four prior convictions between 1982 and 1991 for crimes including robbery.

Police were called to the area about 2:55 a.m. Friday in connection with reports of a hit-and-run collision, and officers found two vehicles in the street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Police discovered two occupants who were not seriously injured in one car and found that the other was empty.

Officers found the victim suffering at least one stab wound about a block away from the scene of the collision, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was subsequently identified by the coroner's office as Dumas.

LAPD officers also responded to a report of a burglary in the area and detained Maura, who was later determined to be ``involved in the stabbing,'' police reported.

Maura was arrested about 3:15 a.m. that day and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.