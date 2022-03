It might have been removed from the basket of goods used to calculate the UK’s annual inflation rate but that does not mean the suit is dead. If it really were the death knell for the staple of men’s business attire then surely the Office for National Statistics would have replaced it with some tracksuit bottoms or even some shorts? Instead, what’s taken its place is “a formal jacket or blazer”. It is an admission that these two very strange years of pandemic living have altered our daily sartorial habits but not transformed them completely.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO