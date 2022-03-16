Ukraine to ask US for armed drones, surface-to-air missiles when Zelensky addresses Congress: Reports

Ukrainian officials will ask the Biden administration for additional military armaments , including armed drones, surface-to-air missile systems, and communications jamming equipment ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Wednesday address to Congress , according to reports.

Ukraine's wish list of military weapons also includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the United States has already been providing.

Ukraine also seeks to obtain anti-ship missiles, improved satellite navigation technology, tactical military radios, and controllers for drones.

The new requests are not being presented as an alternative to Ukraine’s earlier request for Polish MiG-29 fighter jets, according to a report . The Biden administration has refused to facilitate the transfer of the Polish jets.

On Sunday, it was reported that Ukraine was specifically seeking S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to take down higher flying targets, such as Russian bomber aircraft.

Last week , U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to transfer manned and unmanned aircraft to Ukraine.

"Russia's advantage [in the skies] could soon develop into air dominance if the Ukrainians do not receive necessary military aid," the bipartisan group lawmakers said.

The lawmakers also called for the continued delivery of Stingers and portable anti-aircraft weapons, and they asked the Biden administration to facilitate the transfer of S-300 systems.

On Tuesday, Biden signed legislation authorizing $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, including $6.5 billion for defense support.