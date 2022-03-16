Construction to begin in June on downtown parking deck

Work could begin by this summer on a parking deck and college dormitory downtown as Decatur Utilities makes way for those two projects and a downtown hotel by replacing a sewer line near First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street.

Dane Shaw, city director of development, said he hopes construction on the four-story, 240-space deck can begin in June to have it ready to open by spring 2023. The 40,000-square-foot deck would be at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue, with a new hotel going up on its east side and a dormitory planned to its south in the same city block.

Mayor Tab Bowling said the City Council is waiting on architect Scott Schoel to finish with the parking deck's design before moving to the next stage of the project. Officials estimated last year the deck could cost $5 million to $6 million, but construction costs have been rising.

“The architect is wrapping up the design,” Bowling said. “Once the design is done, the architect will manage the bid process (for the contractor). This should happen soon.”

Meanwhile, Decatur Utilities continues working this week on getting the block between First and Second avenues and East Moulton and Johnston streets ready for the parking deck, Alabama Center for the Arts dormitory and a four-story, 80-room Fairfield Inn.

“We’re just getting all the infrastructure out of the way so they can work in that area without (infrastructure) hindering anything,” said Joe Holmes, communications director for Decatur Utilities.

Construction on the ACA dorms is expected to start in late spring or early summer, according to Wes Torain, public relations director for Calhoun Community College. Calhoun and Athens State University are partners in the ACA so students from both colleges will be staying at the dorms.

Torain said the goal is for the dorms to open by the fall of 2023. The dorms are being built near the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue. To have the entire corner for the dorm project, Calhoun is acquiring a parking lot owned by Decatur Utilities that's between the current dorm property and First Avenue.

Calhoun interim President Jimmy Hodges said in a statement that the school is "acquiring the parking lot for $5,000, which is much less than its appraised value."

"Not only will we use it for parking, but it will also allow us to create a courtyard with some green space and an outdoor sitting area for students to enjoy," the statement said. "It will complement the downtown area with beautification."

The City Council last week approved DU's plan to sell the parking lot to the Alabama Community College system in care of Calhoun. City Planner Lee Terry said the consolidation of the property for the dorm and a site plan for the project will be on the agenda for the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The site plan for the hotel is also on the agenda.

DU timetable

The most recent artist's rendering of the dorm shows it with three floors. It is expected to house between 70 and 120 students.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, helped to secure a $15 million grant in 2020 for the construction of the dormitory. The dorm will be the first housing project for the ACA.

Holmes said Decatur Utilities is replacing the existing clay main pipe at the location with an 8-foot, high-density polyethylene pipe. He said the work was part of Decatur Utilities’ 10-year sewer replacement plan, a $165 million project that began in June to replace deteriorating sewer pipes in the city.

Holmes said replacing the pipe at First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street was originally a future part of the plan, but “the timetable was moved up to support the commercial development at that location.”

Local developers Jack Fite and H.M. Nowlin and partner Chris Chavis, of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, are developing the hotel.

The parking deck will have 90 spots reserved for hotel use as part of the city's agreement to get the hotel to locate downtown, but the deck and hotel won't be attached.

Fite, owner of Fite Building Co. in Decatur, is the contractor for the hotel and said there will be a covered alley going from the deck to the hotel.

“The (alley) won’t be connected but it will overlap — it won’t be connected to the hotel and (parking) deck,” Fite said. “It will be a paved area and will keep visitors out of the rain when they’re walking to the parking deck.”

Fite said he plans to bid for the contractor position with the parking deck.

Parking deck features

Shaw said the City Council does not have a parking fee structure for the deck yet.

“We’re still working on that, but it’s going to be very comparable to what Huntsville and surrounding areas do,” Shaw said.

The city approved $20 million in bond warrants in December to pay for the parking deck and other projects. Bowling said the plan to pay for the parking deck's estimated $384,878 annual share of the debt service remains to use $110,961 of the lodging tax revenues the Decatur Morgan County Tourism bureau annually receives, as well as $45,809 of the annual lodging tax receipts that go to the Hospitality Board. He said the city of Decatur will also make a separate appropriation.

Originally, the city said it would charge a $2 fee to park in the deck and along Second Avenue and East Moulton Street, but Bowling said plans have changed.

“We will go out and do a survey on what rates are running in the region,” Bowling said.

Shaw said the city added four commercial spots underneath the parking deck that will face East Moulton Street.

“They are 1,200 square feet a spot,” Shaw said.