Limestone farmer's market to shift to only locally grown or made items on Tuesday

ATHENS — Athens Main Street will take over management of the Limestone County Farmer’s Market's Tuesday sessions and turn them into a certified market where locally grown food, locally prepared food and locally made arts and crafts will be sold.

Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said her organization currently runs the farmer’s market on Saturdays and will be expanding to take over Tuesdays when the season starts in May.

Saturdays at the market are already certified and now Tuesdays will be considered a certified market as well.

“We will be ... instituting our certified market, so it is growers, makers, producers,” Richardson said.

Tuesdays and Saturdays will involve “produce farmers who have grown their own produce ... prepared food vendors who cook their own food … and artisans who make their own pottery or flower arrangements or any kind of craft,” Richardson said.

Last season, Tuesdays were open to resellers. They can still operate at the farmer's market on Fridays, which is the day Limestone County oversees.

Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, said, “Friday will still be for the local people that just want to go over with yard sale items and things like that. … Friday is going to be like it always was.”

Daly said the Tuesday and Saturday market will sell locally made artisan items such as woodworking. Daly said the new Tuesday market will be different than the previous one. “It attracts a different kind of clientele.”

“I don’t think we’re using the full potential of the facility and by her (Richardson) doing this, I think she could carry it to the next level,” Daly said.

Kat Greene will be the Tuesday and Saturday market manager.

“Chairman Daly approached Tere to see if maybe we would be interested in taking over one of the days and making it a certified market like we do on Saturdays. She (Richardson) asked me, would I be willing to do that, and I was very excited to get to take another market day,” Greene said.

The new season for the Tuesday market will run from May 3 through Sept. 27. The Saturday market season will run from June 4 through Aug. 27. Richardson said there will also be a one- to two-day fall market in October, but the dates have not been set.

Richardson said there has already been interest shown in the Tuesday market. “We have producers that are not able to come on Saturday that are interested now in coming on Tuesday.”

Greene said she has also had people show interest.

“I’ve already received quite a few (emails) from previous vendors and then new vendors. I think I’ve gotten some in every category that we do,” Greene said.

There are 26 stalls for vendors, but Richardson said tents can be set up for additional space.

Greene said, “We’re also always looking for any food trucks as well as musicians to play. We normally do more of those at the Saturday market, but depending on how the Tuesday market goes, we may book some of those for Tuesday market at well.”

“Right now, people can just expect to be able to find the same quality products on Tuesdays now, that we have on Saturdays. Locally grown, homemade products,” Greene said.

Greene said the Alabama Farmers Market Authority certifies farmer's markets.

