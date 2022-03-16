Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war...
President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
A HUGE new boost is arriving for Americans getting food stamps. More than 400,000 Americans in Virginia are in line to get an emergency food stamp extension that will boost their benefits worth up to $1,504 this month. State officials say that the extra assistance will be uploaded onto electronic...
When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. federal prosecutors on Wednesday accused Chinese government agents of trying to spy on and intimidate dissidents living in the United States including a congressional candidate. Justice Department officials said the three criminal cases amounted to "transnational repression" by an authoritarian government, including a discussion of assaulting one...
(Reuters) -Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew as President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, one day after a key Democratic senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her, leaving no path to confirmation by the full Senate. "Despite her readiness...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it “won’t bear any responsibility” for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter.
Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rippled across the globe. And some businesses in the United States are facing backlash because of their brand association with Russia. Small business owner Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, told KCBS he’s been getting hate voicemails and texts focused on his California-based business since the start of the invasion.
Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. Two months after going public on the Nasdaq, digital banking app Dave is doubling down on its cryptocurrency plans after receiving a new $100 million investment from crypto exchange FTX. The...
LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Increases in pay settlements offered by British employers have remained at their highest since 2008 but continue to lag behind inflation, according to data published on Tuesday that will be scrutinised by the Bank of England. The median pay award rise in the three months...
Click here to read the full article. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd introduced a bill to punish China with tariffs for financially supporting Russia with bigger trade purchases.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided no details Monday when asked what the United States is doing in terms of stockpiling iodine pills and other "protective gear" as Russia's threat of a nuclear attack looms amid the war in Ukraine. Reports surfaced over the weekend that the European Union...
Employers across the US have been dealing with a historic shift in labor thanks to the pandemic. We know it as the Great Resignation, and the pundits have been falling over themselves to explain to us why employers are at fault. Now it looks like the Great Resignation may be followed by the Great Regret.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In the United States, residents face the highest inflation in 40 years, which rises to 7.9%, and Russia and Ukraine conflict make it worse. According to AAA, gas prices rose to $5.80 in some states of America.
President Joe Biden released a statement to all Americans on Monday afternoon warning that Russia may target the U.S. with cyberattacks. This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.
