Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inflation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war...

