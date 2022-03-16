Some early season offensive struggles aside, Gahanna Lincoln arguably has put together the most consistent season among central Ohio's 26 big-school programs. The Lions have one remaining task before the Division I, Region 3 playoffs: A matchup Oct. 21 at Pickerington North with the outright OCC-Ohio Division championship on the line. Super 7: Gahanna...

PICKERINGTON, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO