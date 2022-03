The strange saga of an enormous vegetable thought to be the world's largest potato has taken a stunning turn as a DNA test revealed that it is actually just a giant gourd. Dubbed 'Dug' by its proud owners, the proverbial 'faux-tato' made headlines back in November when it was unearthed from the garden of Colin and Donna Craig-Brown in New Zealand. Boasting a jaw-dropping weight of 17 pounds, the suspected spud seemingly smashed the record for world's largest potato. However, before Dug could be awarded the title, the record keepers at Guinness required that the vegetable be DNA tested in order to prove it was genuine and the odd request turned out to be rather astute.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO