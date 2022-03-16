ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Playing the Field

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUl9r_0egTMklG00

How does your bracket stack up against the one I hope will take down my wife, kids?

Since my daughter was young enough to physically repeat one of the two teams I would name playing each other, our family has picked brackets each year with some sort of reward on the line for whoever wins.

What I have learned is that when it comes to the NCAA tournament, weather you pick based on how much you hate the team or its coach like my wife, choose based on mascots and sometimes school colors like daughter, pretty much just ride the chalk like my 9-year-old son does, or have a research-based system like me, your odds of getting the first two rounds correct are about the same.

It's not until the later rounds that research or chalk tends to rise to the top.

I am a person of character, so I pick a single bracket, and if I enter any of the free online contests, I stick with the same sheet that's trying to take down my family. None of this picking several different brackets and hoping one hits.

When making my picks, I put value into two things:

1) What have you done since late January.

2) Have you demonstrated you can beat high quality opponents multiple times.

The more wins you have over quality opponents in the last 10-12 games, the more likely I am to pick you to move on. I'm looking for someone who's hot now. Wins in November and December how little weight other than to show me you at least have potential to beat a good team.

One thing that surprised me was the lack of success the SEC had once I finished my bracket and looked it back over. What was even more surprising was the SEC team that ended up making a run.

If you had told me before I started sorting through the match-ups that Auburn would be the SEC team that has the best chance to go far, I would have laughed so hard that I might have passed out from lack of oxygen. I would have told you that either Auburn or Alabama would be the first SEC teams to drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZjAB_0egTMklG00

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

However, that's not how the match-ups turned out. Teams I thought would go far have run into unfortunate draws.

Now, some of this will fall apart once the games start. That's because I didn't take the time to break down how teams do against bigger teams, or faster teams, or teams that have powerful inside games, etc.

I was too busy watching the NIT, "Young Rock," and breaking down how disappointing it was to see Suzy take Colton back on "The Bachelor" with my wife to dive that deep.

So, without further ado, my bracket. Let us know on Facebook (@allhogs) and Twitter (@allhogswps) whether you agree, disagree, who you having winning, etc.

I already know I'm going to take heat for my Arkansas pick, but I'm a journalist. My job is to deal with facts, and the facts don't appear to be on the Hogs' side this year.

1ST ROUND

WEST

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Georgia St.

(8) Boise St. vs. (9) Memphis

(5) UConn vs. (12) New Mexico St.

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Vermont

(6) Alabama vs. (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Montana St.

(7) Michigan St. vs. (10) Davidson

(2) Duke vs. (15) Cal St. Fullerton

EAST

(1) Baylor vs. (16) Norfolk St.

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Marquette

(5) St. Mary's vs. (12) Indiana

(4) UCLA vs. (13) Akron

(6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale

(7) Murray St. vs. (10) San Francisco

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) St. Peter's

SOUTH

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Wright St./Bryant

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) TCU

(5) Houston vs. (12) UAB

(4) Illinois vs. (13) UT-Chatanooga

(6) Colorado St . vs. (11) MIchigan

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) Longwood

(7) Ohio St. vs. (10) Loyola-Chicago

(2) Villanova vs. (15) Delaware

MIDWEST

(1) Kansas vs. Texas Southern

(1) San Diego St. vs. Creighton

(1) Iowa vs. Richmond

(1) Providence vs. South Dakota St.

LSU vs. (1) Iowa St.

(1) Wisconsin vs. Colgate

(1) USC vs. Miami

(2) Auburn vs. Jacksonville St.

2nd ROUND

WEST

(1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Boise St.

(5) UConn vs. (4) Arkansas

(6) Alabama vs. (3) Texas Tech

(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke

EAST

(1) Baylor vs. (8) North Carolina

(5) St. Mary's vs. (4) UCLA

(11) Virginia Tech vs. (3) Purdue

(7) Murray St. vs. (2) Kentucky

SOUTH

(1) Arizona vs. (8) Seton Hall

(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois

(5) Colorado St. vs. (3) Tennessee

(10) Loyola-Chicago vs. (2) Villanova

MIDWEST

(1) Kansas vs. San Diego St. (8)

(5) Iowa vs. (4) Providence

(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin

(7) USC vs. (2) Auburn

SWEET 16

WEST

(1) Gonzaga vs. (4) Arkansas

(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke

EAST

(1) Baylor vs. (5) St. Mary's

(11).Virginia Tech vs. (7) Murray St.

SOUTH

(1) Arizona vs. (5) Houston

(3) Tennessee vs. (2) Villanova

MIDWEST

(1) Kansas vs. (5) Iowa

(3) Wisconsin vs. (2) Auburn

ELITE 8

WEST

(1) Gonzaga vs. (2) Duke

EAST

(5) St. Mary's vs. (11) Virginia Tech

SOUTH

(1) Arizona vs. (2) Villanova

MIDWEST

(5) Iowa vs. (2) Auburn

FINAL FOUR

(1) Gonzaga vs. (11) Virginia Tech

(1) Arizona vs. (2) Auburn

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

(1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Arizona

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Hubert Davis quote after UNC’s OT win vs. Baylor goes viral

The UNC Tar Heels overcame a blown 25-point lead, but ultimately defeated the Baylor Bears in overtime. Here is what head coach Hubert Davis had to say after the huge victory. To say the UNC Tar Heels competed in a rollercoaster of a game is not hyperbole. The Tar Heels held a 25-point lead against the No. 1 Baylor Bears, the defending National Champions, and forced overtime. Yet, the Tar Heels made the most of their shots, and defeated the Bears 93-86 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: ’23 Quarterback recruiting takes a turn

It is a long time until the next Early Signing Period in mid-December. Many recruits perceived to be elite will be patient, knowing top schools will hold spots open for them. That will not be true for some who for various reasons do not want to drag out the recruiting process. More than any other position, quarterbacks motivate programs to push for early verbal commits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Shocking Upset In NCAA Women’s Tournament On Sunday

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has featured a couple of stunning upsets, highlighted by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s run to the Sweet 16. Upsets aren’t just a part of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, though – the Women’s Tournament has some big ones, as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Seton Hall#Yale University#Texas Southern#Mascots
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
The Spun

Former College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 89

A former college basketball head coach who led his team to a Final Four has passed away at the age of 89. Tom Young, who led Rutgers to a Final Four in 1976, died this week. He had reportedly been battling some ailments, though his specific cause of death isn’t known.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Brad Underwood goes off on officials over terrible technical foul call

Illinois coach Brad Underwood fumed about what he felt was a game-changing technical foul call in his team’s NCAA Tournament loss on Sunday. Illinois freshman RJ Melendez was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim too long after a dunk with just under nine minutes left in Sunday’s game against Houston. The call was immediately widely criticized, as it appeared clear that Melendez’s momentum was the primary reason he hang on as long as he did.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
2K+
Followers
720
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy