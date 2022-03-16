Everett shelter maker Pallet aims to triple its staff after $15M raise

This List ranks companies that are privately owned, at least 51% family-owned and headquartered in Washington. To qualify, companies may be owned by two or more family members or spouses, owned by a family member with at least one relative employed full time, inherited or bought from an earlier generation or another type of family control. Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. This List has been updated.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO