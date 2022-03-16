ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

PEREIRA: In defense of the harkness bells

By Cristian Pereira
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Yeah, no, Branford’s great. Only downside is I’m forced to hear the bells every time they play.”. Two weeks into my first year, I’d just done that thing that new Yalies do where they sit down to eat at a table full of strangers and proceed to meet everyone. Oh, the...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Harkness bells toll for the second anniversary of COVID-19

The bells of Harkness Tower rang out on Friday at noon in a special concert commemorating the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert, played by three members of the Yale University Guild of Carillonneurs, aimed to uplift and inspire the University community after two years of hardship brought upon by the pandemic. Guild advisor Ellen Dickinson ’97 MUS ’99 said that all of the music was specially chosen for the occasion to emphasize hope and highlight the spirit of the memorial.
Yale Daily News

Humanities Quadrangle hours changes prompt undergraduate frustration

The 24-hour model of Yale’s Humanities Quadrangle was short-lived. While students could study in the space at any hour last fall, the York Street academic hub now shuts undergraduate students out at 9:15 p.m. on weeknights, causing some students to voice frustration. HQ opened its doors in Feb. 2021 and began classroom use at the start of the academic year. In the fall, the space was open for studying when Sterling and Bass Libraries, which close at 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. respectively, were not.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Students reflect on changing travel plans, shortened spring recess

Students depart Friday for a spring recess that will be shorter than usual, leaving them with only one week to travel, rest and complete extra work. Yale’s characteristic two-week spring recess was halved in December as the spring semester was delayed due to concerns about the Omicron variant. The change from two weeks to one evoked frustration and annoyance within the student body. The News spoke to 10 students about the change, many of whom shared that the shortened break has kept them from traveling home or visiting friends. Students expressed frustration with the limited time to rest before the end of the spring semester, noting that the shortened break would be used mostly to catch up on assignments, rather than to prioritize relaxation.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Freed to fidget, robotic hands manipulate everyday objects

When robotic hands — traditionally designed to perform perfectly precalculated steps — are programmed by the Yale GRAB Lab to continuously alter their grip, fidgeting promotes adaptability to the variety of objects and movements required to navigate the real world. Forty-five percent of the human motor cortex is...
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
Branford, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Sterling, CT
Yale Daily News

WANG: For crying out loud

In my first week of Zoom college, I attended a Yale Political Union debate on the topic, “Resolved: Sign the Harper’s Letter.” In the two years that followed, countless op-eds have been published to diagnose the uniquely modern malaise of cancel culture and the way it plagues college campuses, chafes hungry young minds and silences those who hold alternative perspectives. So it came as no surprise to me that last Monday the op-ed published in the New York Times has thoroughly made its rounds through the minds of professors and students alike. The phrase “I Came to College Eager to do X. I Found Y Instead” has altogether become a meme.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Wood mother and son pledge $250,000 for Divinity School social justice scholarships

Mother and son Jean Wood DIV ’64 and Chris Wood ’90 pledged $250,000 to fund 10 scholarships at the Yale Divinity School for students specifically interested in social justice. According to Chris Wood, his family has been involved in social justice work for generations. After graduating from the...
Yale Daily News

Whiplash: A Bulldog-Days-induced reflection on my first year so far

My main goal this April is to not traumatize any admitted students. I need to adjust the story I’ve been telling everyone and their mother lately: the story of my miserable first semester — and the unbelievable 180º this spring semester has been. The latter is a great story to tell the incoming Yalies. It’s a story of adjustment, of victory, of learning to love and loving learning. But I can’t shake off the feeling that telling that story requires divulging the former.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#First College#Bells#Yalies
Yale Daily News

Residential colleges face housing shortages for class of 2024

With a total of 1,789 students, the class of 2025’s historic size is exacerbating existing housing shortages, especially for rising juniors in the class of 2024. Due to the disproportionately large first-year class, residential colleges are reporting potential housing shortages, which may force students who wish to live on campus to find off-campus alternatives. The particularities of the housing draw process vary across residential colleges. Per Yale College policy, students are guaranteed housing on-campus for their first two years at Yale — and these students are also not permitted to move off-campus unless they are 21 years or older, married or first matriculated more than two years prior. Seniors and juniors, however, are not required to remain on campus and are also not necessarily guaranteed to have an on-campus option. Students are required to declare their intent to live either on or off campus by March 18, and each college will run its own draw process in late March and early April.
BRANFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

As Yale aims for building efficiency, retrofitting proves a challenge

Though Yale’s newly constructed buildings must meet stringent sustainability standards, the bulk of its properties fall short of these standards — and retrofitting buildings still presents a significant obstacle to sustainable development. The University’s sustainable building standards make up part of the Yale University’s 2025 Sustainability Plan. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy