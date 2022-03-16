ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave-Powered Desalination Device Sets Sail

By U.S. Department of Energy
Cover picture for the articleOn a sun-filled winter day, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers visited Jennette’s Pier, which sits on the shore of Nags Head beach in North Carolina. Amid salty air and crashing waves, the crew deployed a wave-powered desalination test device and anchored it to the nearby seabed — a long-awaited feat...

