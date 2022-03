Ford recalled 2022 Escape and Lincoln Corsair hybrids to repair a problem with the high-voltage battery that could cause them to lose power. Sometimes you wonder why the government or business do the things they do. For example, suppose an automaker finds a significant problem with one or more of its models in the car business. In that case, it will declare there is a problem and file a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

