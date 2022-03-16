Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWe Now Know When the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Will be Revealed. Cadillac is promising to reveal full details and specs for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in May. Fans are anxious to know more about the performance version of Cadillac's luxurious SUV. While GM is accelerating its EV timeline, it...

The All-New 2023 LYRIQ EV is Critical for the Future of Cadillac

The first 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ EVs are rolling off the line in Spring Hill, Tennessee. We look at why the luxury SUV is so important for Cadillac. Production is officially underway for the most important Cadillac vehicle in years. The first 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ EVs rolled off the line in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The LYRIQ EV SUV represents the future of Cadillac. Executives have promised that Cadillac will go all-electric by 2030.
Jeep is Teasing a Military Style 4xe for 2022 Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep's latest tease for its annual Easter Jeep Safari depicts a military styled Rubicon 4xe. For this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, Jeep is teasing a wide range of Jeep concepts. The latest vehicle appears to be a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe styled to look like an older military styled Jeep. All Jeep is saying is, “The Jeep brand loves a good trip down memory lane, especially during Easter Jeep Safari. This year, the Jeep design team is hard at work on an off-roader that pays homage to a Jeep vehicle of the past. Hint, it blends military grit and determination with 4xe electric vehicle technology.”
#Cadillac Lyriq#Cadillac Escalade#Gm#Design#Vehicles#Suv#Ev#Ice
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Take Note Of This Important Defect Report

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2019 to 2020 is experiencing an unusual series of failures related to the high voltage wire harness. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of America’s top-selling green crossovers. With sales passing 100,000 units in the past few years, it is more popular than many major brands’ mainstream crossovers. And it has been proven to be extremely reliable. However, there is one odd failure beginning to cause issues for owners.
12 Quirky And Fun Facts About The All-New Subaru Solterra EV

The 2023 Subaru Solterra makes its dealer launch this summer. Check out a few quirky and fun facts about Subaru's first all-electric compact SUV. The 2023 Subaru Solterra will begin to arrive in June or July in the U.S. Unfortunately, it's already sold out. Subaru of America says its allotment for the first year sold out within the first seventy-two hours after opening the reservation system.
Subaru’s Online "Build And Price" Will Change The Way You Buy A New Car

Subaru will make the new 2022 Forester, Crosstrek, Outback, and other new model buying easy for customers. Check out the new Build and Price System. In today's new car buying climate, you can't find the 2022 Subaru Forester, Crosstrek, Outback, and other new models sitting on a retailer's lot and drive it home. Now Subaru has a new online "Build And Price" system that allows customers to shop from home, browse through new models, and build and price vehicles online that are not currently in stock or even in transit to the Subaru store.
One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
Subaru Outback Just Scored Among The Best New Family Cars Again

The 2022 Subaru Outback is named among the Best New Family Cars Of 2022. See why it's now four years in a row. The new Subaru Outback is still racking up awards. The midsize SUV/crossover was named Good Housekeeping's and Car and Driver's Best New Family Cars of 2022. The all-new 2022 Outback Wilderness trim level was named "Best Station Wagon," and the Outback nameplate wins the category for the fourth year in a row.
Stellantis, LG Set To Build $4.1 Billion EV Battery Plant In Canada

The newly-announced plant will supply batteries for Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler EVs representing the largest-ever investment in southern Ontario's auto industry. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are teaming up to build a new $4.1 billion lithium-ion battery plant in Windsor, Ontario, as publicized in a press conference earlier today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside economic officials from the provincial and federal governments as well as the mayor of Windsor and senior representatives from Stellantis and LG.
Chrysler is Asking Students to Help Design its Next Electric Vehicle

Stellantis is giving high school students an incredible opportunity to learn about vehicle design. The contest invites students to "envision a future Chrysler product for the next generation of electrified vehicles and mobility solutions." Stellantis Design is celebrating 10 Years of its Drive for Design Contest. This year, the automaker...
Ford Recalls Escape, Corsair Hybrids To Fix Battery Problem

Ford recalled 2022 Escape and Lincoln Corsair hybrids to repair a problem with the high-voltage battery that could cause them to lose power. Sometimes you wonder why the government or business do the things they do. For example, suppose an automaker finds a significant problem with one or more of its models in the car business. In that case, it will declare there is a problem and file a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices Twice In One Week

Tesla’s very active market adjustment plan is now changing prices as often as twice per week. Tesla has no independent dealers to jack up its prices as inflation spikes and market demand shifts, so Tesla raises prices itself. Often. This month, Tesla boosted the price of its least expensive crossover model, the Model Y, two times in six days. For a bare-bones five-passenger Model Y in white, with the fancy wheel delete option checked and no Full Self Driving Capability, shoppers will now find a starting price of $64,440. That is more than twice the cost of a similarly-sized Honda CR-V Hybrid or Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. You could buy one of each for the cost of a base Model Y.
Lucid Air Grand Touring: In The Metal At Lucid Studio Toronto

Lucid's newest Studio location marks its second in Canada, giving shoppers at one of the nation's most upscale malls a change to get up close and personal with the Air Grand Touring. Today marks Lucid's expansion into another lucrative market: the Greater Toronto Area. The doors to Lucid's newest Studio...
New Update In The Subaru Defective Fuel Pump Lawsuit

There are new developments in the Subaru fuel pump lawsuit that alleges all Subaru vehicles built since 2013 contain defective low-pressure fuel pumps. Subaru's recent recall to replace a defective fuel pump manufactured by Denso in some new models should have been carried out without incident. But some owners claimed the automaker allegedly waited too long to order the fuel pump recall and filed multiple lawsuits against Subaru of America. Court records show new developments in the class-action lawsuit.
