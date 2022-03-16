Add new comment

Tesla’s very active market adjustment plan is now changing prices as often as twice per week. Tesla has no independent dealers to jack up its prices as inflation spikes and market demand shifts, so Tesla raises prices itself. Often. This month, Tesla boosted the price of its least expensive crossover model, the Model Y, two times in six days. For a bare-bones five-passenger Model Y in white, with the fancy wheel delete option checked and no Full Self Driving Capability, shoppers will now find a starting price of $64,440. That is more than twice the cost of a similarly-sized Honda CR-V Hybrid or Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. You could buy one of each for the cost of a base Model Y.

