China stocks seesaw ahead of Fed meeting; COVID, geopolitical risks weigh

 5 days ago

(Updates with details and midday break figures)

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday ahead of a closely watched outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with traders weighing the developments around domestic COVID-19 cases and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Hong Kong stocks rebounded strongly from a huge sell-off in the previous session, with tech giants leading the gains, as investors rushed to buy the battered shares.

Broader Asian markets rose as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

China’s yuan bounced from a three-month low, lifted by a media report that Saudi Arabia was in talks to price its oil sales to China in the Chinese currency, while the central bank also appeared reluctant to allow more weakness.

At the end of the morning session, the CSI300 index was up 0.5% at 4,003.16 points, after dropping as much as 1% earlier in the day. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,065.12 points.

China’s blue-chips have lost roughly 13% this month, and closed at 21-month lows in the previous session, prompting analysts and academicians to appeal to the government to stabilize the market.

“It is quite reasonable for the Chinese government to properly step in, maintain the basic stability of the stock market and avoid further decline,” Zhang Ming, Deputy Director of Institute of Finance & Banking at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a note.

Zhang added this round of declines came against a very complex background, hit by “external geopolitical shocks, China-U.S. game and malicious short-selling by international investors.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co downgraded 28 Chinese stocks listed in the United States and Hong Kong on Monday, citing “China’s geopolitical risks” as “more and more country and corporates impose sanctions on Russia.” Mainland Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong plumbed their 2008 lows in the previous session.

Mainland China reported 1,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 15, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday, dropping from a two-year high caseload of 3,602 a day earlier.

A recent surge in infections had raised concerns about the rising economic costs of its tough measures to contain the disease.

Analysts at ING said in a note that they expected market moves in Asia to be “cautious” ahead of the Fed meeting. Investors are expecting the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates for the first time in three years by at least 25 basis points amid soaring prices.

The Hang Seng index added 2.5% to 18,875.51 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.2% to 6,319.07.

The Hang Seng Tech Index soared 6% after tumbling roughly 22% since last Friday, as the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission identified Chinese companies that will be delisted if they do not provide access to audit documents.

“After this epic selloff, the Hang Seng is now mired in deep allocation value,” Hao Hong, Head of Research at BOCOM International said in a note.

“When a distressed market was seen with a U.S. recession, which now appears increasingly likely, the Hang Seng would rebound from these levels, but make another low later.”

The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
US News and World Report

Russia May Not Stop With Ukraine – NATO Looks to Its Weakest Link

ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
WDBO

China weighs exit from 'zero COVID' and the risks involved

BEIJING — (AP) — Even as authorities lock down cities in China's worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous COVID-19 prevention strategy. A study, interviews with Chinese public health staff and recent public messaging by government-affiliated...
Reuters

White House warns U.S. companies about 'preparatory' Russian hacking -senior official

March 21 (Reuters) - Senior White House cybersecurity official Anne Neuberger said on Monday that important U.S. companies that provide critical infrastructure should improve their cyber defensive posture because of ongoing digital threats from Russia. Neuberger said the U.S. government has seen "preparatory" Russian hacking activity aimed at numerous U.S....
Reuters

China stocks fall as Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks weigh

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday, tracking a slump in global equity markets amid surging commodity prices and an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks also weighed on sentiment. China on Saturday set a higher-than-expected economic growth target, which analysts say is tough to...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Extend Losses Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351...
