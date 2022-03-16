ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock Pays Tribute To Scott Hall, Recalls Backstage Conversation From WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday and paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. The Great One remembered The Bad Guy as an extraordinarily talented wrestler and an intense athlete, who was tough as hell and athletically gifted as a big man in the...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Makes Another Change To WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE has announced another change to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38. WWE originally announced Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, but then Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the champs in a non-title match to earn their spot, making it a Triple Threat. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Shayna Baszler and Natalya hit the ring during Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan. The champs also got involved and the segment ended with Vega and Carmella facing off with Baszler and Naomi, raising their titles in the air.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Provides Storyline Medical Update On Bianca Belair

WWE has offered a storyline medical update on Bianca Belair after she was attacked by Becky Lynch on last Monday’s episode of RAW. It notes that Belair is out of action due to a throat injury. It was also noted that she will not need surgery. The announcement reads:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion’s Name Banned From WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

It’s WrestleMania season which means that fans aren’t just talking about WWE’s biggest show of the year, they’re also talking about the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony. So far WWE has announced some interesting names for this year’s class, but there’s at least one former...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Torrie Wilson Reveals She Was Told Not To Mention Sable During WWE HOF Speech

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently did a virtual signing hosted by The Asylum Wrestling Store. While doing the signing, Wilson revealed that she wasn’t allowed to say Sable’s name during her WWE Hall of Fame speech. She also joked to fans that if they wanted to get Sable’s autograph they would have to go to Timbuktu in Minnesota.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down From The Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Up

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.147 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 3.54% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.226 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Results From Springfield (3/19): Jeff Jarrett, Title Matches

WWE held a live event at the Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois. During the event, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made an appearance as a guest on Miz TV. * Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits & Alpha Academy. * Miz TV with WWE Hall of...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Doc Gallows Addresses Tony Khan’s Purchase Of ROH

Doc Gallows and Rocky Romero recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Romero discussed how both New Japan and Impact Wrestling are battling to be the third top promotion in America. “Yeah, Impact and New Japan are probably pretty close or head-to-head in...
WWE

