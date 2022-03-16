ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vigil honors lives of 4 recent victims lost to domestic violence; survivors encourage others to speak up

 5 days ago

KELOLAND TV

Parents of young victim raise awareness for domestic violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The parents of a young Sioux Falls woman want to raise awareness for domestic violence following the death of their daughter. Last week, authorities found Randi Gerlach’s body in a Lincoln County home and arrested 22-year-old Jackson Phillips in connection with her death. He’s charged with aggravated domestic assault and violating a no-contact order.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Domestic Violence
Fox5 KVVU

Domestic violence survivors seek emergency housing through Las Vegas nonprofit amid increase calls for service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Within the last year and a half, Southern Nevadans have escaped violent situations at home, according to the nonprofit SafeNest. SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger said they are spending more money per month than in year’s past on the group’s confidential hotel program. She said they are spending roughly $30,000 a month in hotel bills to covertly house domestic violence survivors.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Cleveland Scene

Marginalized Domestic Violence Survivors Report Bias When Seeking Help in Ohio

A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of crisis. According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, victims from marginalized communities - women of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ and hearing-impaired - were more likely to report difficulty in getting help, and to feel their concerns weren't taken seriously.
OHIO STATE
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Domestic Violence Victim Refuses Help From Police

A domestic violence victim refused offers of help from the police, and dogs alert a homeowner to suspicious activity. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. A Gallia Street caller contacted police just before midnight to report her dogs were going crazy, barking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
DFW Community News

North Richland Hills Center For Domestic Violence Victims, Families In Need, Burglarized

A North Richland Hills center for victims of domestic violence and families in need was burglarized, the organization leader and police say. The Battered Women’s Foundation located on Willman Ave. in North Richland Hills serves about 2,000 people, according to executive director Angie Wehrer. Surveillance cameras caught a man rummaging through their facility around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Wave 3

Boy shot, blinded now an inspiration to other gun violence victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Too often, children tragically become victims of gun violence. In the face of such tragedy, Malakai Roberts, a child who survived gun violence, has inspired so many. While sitting inside his Lexington home with his mother Cacy just days before Christmas in 2020, Malakai was struck by a bullet in the temple, leaving him blind.
LOUISVILLE, KY

