Vigil honors lives of 4 recent victims lost to domestic violence; survivors encourage others to speak up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a 25-year-old Las Vegas woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend opens up to 8 News Now about how the warning signs of domestic violence can go unnoticed. Rashonda McCondichie the mother of La’Kia Iyshawn Dawkins claims her daughter was murdered in her sleep by her boyfriend on March 10. […]
Stacy Washington recounted moments when she noticed her daughter was acting differently. Sometimes, she just didn't seem like herself. “Along the way, she lost her identity and she was just finding it again,” said Washington, of Saginaw. “But, she found it a little too late.”. Beanitta Dawkins, 26,...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Domestic violence is the root of much of Rockford’s crime. The city is now getting guidance on how to help survivors from people who know what it is like to live in fear. A Rockford group is giving those survivors a voice. “We came together, more than 200 people… to have […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The parents of a young Sioux Falls woman want to raise awareness for domestic violence following the death of their daughter. Last week, authorities found Randi Gerlach’s body in a Lincoln County home and arrested 22-year-old Jackson Phillips in connection with her death. He’s charged with aggravated domestic assault and violating a no-contact order.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Within the last year and a half, Southern Nevadans have escaped violent situations at home, according to the nonprofit SafeNest. SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger said they are spending more money per month than in year’s past on the group’s confidential hotel program. She said they are spending roughly $30,000 a month in hotel bills to covertly house domestic violence survivors.
A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of crisis. According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, victims from marginalized communities - women of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ and hearing-impaired - were more likely to report difficulty in getting help, and to feel their concerns weren't taken seriously.
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife, Raiven Adams, spoke out about his domestic violence arrest, asking fans to respect her family's privacy during this difficult time. Brown, 34, was arrested on March 11 after he allegedly pushed Adams, 23, during an argument that got physical. The couple have a two-year-old son, River.
A domestic violence victim refused offers of help from the police, and dogs alert a homeowner to suspicious activity. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. A Gallia Street caller contacted police just before midnight to report her dogs were going crazy, barking...
A North Richland Hills center for victims of domestic violence and families in need was burglarized, the organization leader and police say. The Battered Women’s Foundation located on Willman Ave. in North Richland Hills serves about 2,000 people, according to executive director Angie Wehrer. Surveillance cameras caught a man rummaging through their facility around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Too often, children tragically become victims of gun violence. In the face of such tragedy, Malakai Roberts, a child who survived gun violence, has inspired so many. While sitting inside his Lexington home with his mother Cacy just days before Christmas in 2020, Malakai was struck by a bullet in the temple, leaving him blind.
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Twenty years ago, a D.C. woman said she dreaded one day of the week more than any other. The Rev. Unnia Pettus said she married...
