New facts and figures report released on Alzheimer’s
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – New numbers are out on how Alzheimer’s disease is affecting Americans and specifically people in California.
An estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to double by 2050.
Joining KRON4 to discuss was Claire Day, who is the Chief Program Officer at the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
