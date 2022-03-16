ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New facts and figures report released on Alzheimer’s

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNTNq_0egTFakx00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – New numbers are out on how Alzheimer’s disease is affecting Americans and specifically people in California.

An estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to double by 2050.

Joining KRON4 to discuss was Claire Day, who is the Chief Program Officer at the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s Facts and Figures Download

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Many ringing in Persian New Year

(KRON) — Many Iranian and Middle Eastern communities are celebrating Nowruz – the Persian New Year throughout Sunday. The holiday is marked a new year and is celebrated on the first day of spring. Groups who participate in the holiday say this is when the amount of light and dark is the same throughout the […]
FESTIVAL
KRON4 News

Moderna applies for 4th COVID-19 shot approval

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — When Pfizer asked the F.D.A. to authorize a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, that request for was those 65 and older, but when Moderna made a similar request days later, it was for a second booster dose for those 18 and older. UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

Governor Newsom proclaims Sunday as ‘Nowruz Day’

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed Mar. 20, 2022 as ‘Nowruz Day’ on behalf of the Persian celebration. Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is celebrated by multiple Middle Eastern groups. The holiday commemorates the coming of a new season, and is spent with friends and family. Nowruz is celebrated on the first day […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

More SF vax requirements ending

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced March 19 that it will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to go to so-called “mega events.” Mega events are events with 1,000 or more people. The vaccination/testing requirements stayed in place for these even when they […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Americans
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates car shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bayview-Hunter’s Point neighborhood Saturday, according to a tweet.  According to Raj Vaswani, the commander of the department’s investigations bureau, the victim was driving on Evans Avenue around 3 p.m. when someone from another vehicle shot at them with a rifle. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland bakery hosts BBQ to share remodeling plans

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland staple, It’s All Good Bakery, is making new plans for the future but have no plans of erasing the past. The news of changes had some people in the community concerned about possible gentrification in the neighborhood but the owner says that’s far from the truth. The building was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake detected in Corralitos

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.9 earthquake was detected near Corralitos Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 9:59 a.m. No others were reported in the Bay Area. Based on the coordinates, the quake happened around Green Valley Road in Santa Cruz County. No other information was released.
CORRALITOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Man sentenced in California kidnap once called hoax

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A man who sexually assaulted a Northern California woman who was kidnapped from her home in what police initially thought was a hoax was sentenced Friday to 31 years in state prison on Friday, prosecutors said. Matthew Muller, who already is serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced in […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Two displaced by San Leandro house fire

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in San Leandro, according to a 3:25 a.m. tweet from Alameda County Fire Department. The tweet warned the public to avoid the area of Garcia Avenue and Lexington Avenue and included a 20-second video of the fire. No additional information was provided […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland schools lift outdoor mask mandates

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The masks can come off for students in Oakland. Oakland Unified School District leaders say masks are now optional outside for students, staff, and visitors starting Monday. This comes after governor gavin newsom left it up to school districts to decide whether to keep the masking policy. Last week for the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPOA talks gang enhancement reforms in Nishita murder

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After learning the identities of the three suspects charged for the murder of Kevin Nishita, and their alleged ties to a San Francisco gang, the San Francisco Police Officers Association tweeted that throwing out gang enhancement penalties was a mistake. The public defender’s office views it differently.  Acting president of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy