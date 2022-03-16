ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Today in History

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Today is Wednesday, March 16, the 75th day of 2022. There are 290 days left in the year. On March 16, 1968, the My Lai (mee ly) massacre took place during the Vietnam War as U.S. Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed unarmed villagers in two hamlets...

