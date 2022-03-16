Gableman's probe is disinformation -- Pamela Midbon

Documents, newly obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight, show that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has spent about $519,000 as he conducts his partisan review of the 2020 presidential election. Last week, he told an Assembly committee last week that he had about $300,000 of his $676,000 budget remaining.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
Any country supporting Taiwan militarily would face the "worst consequences," China's government warned Saturday, adding that "no one and no force" would be able to stop the Communist Party if it took action against the island country, according to a report. China’s relationship with Taiwan has come into focus against...
Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashes terror across Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told "The Faulkner Focus" Monday that he believes Russian forces about "ten days away" from running out of resources. MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT ON URBAN WARFARE FACING RUSSIAN FORCES: 'SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF PUTIN'. LT....
Russia could smuggle female agents into the UK among Ukrainian refugees to carry out biological or chemical terror attacks, home secretary Priti Patel has claimed.Defending the UK’s decision – alone among European nations – to demand visas from Ukrainians fleeing war, Ms Patel said that a handful of individuals infiltrated by Vladimir Putin into the flood of innocent refugees could “wreak utter havoc” in the UK.And with the majority of refugees made up of women and children as men stay in Ukraine to fight, she warned it would be “naïve and misguided” to think that only men were capable...
