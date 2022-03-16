ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung Elec sees strong year for chip and components unit - CEO

By Joyce Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects its chip and components division to perform strongly this year as it looks to boost supply by improving operations in a tight global market, the company’s new co-chief executive said on Wednesday.

The chip and components business is expected to outperform the global chip market’s forecast annual growth of 9%, division head and new co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun told the annual shareholders meeting, without giving further details.

Kyung said Samsung’s foundry business would look for new clients in China, where it expects high market growth, and focus on increasing supply capacity by improving operations at its plants.

The tech giant will also improve its responsiveness in producing made-to-order chips in growth fields such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

Responding to a shareholder question about low yields for the foundry business’s cutting-edge, 5-nanometre or less chips, Kyung said the initial ramp-up took time but operations are showing a gradual improvement.

“As the process becomes finer, the complexity increases, and processes concerning 5-nanometres or less (chips) are approaching the physical limit of semiconductor devices,” he said.

Samsung aims to improve both profitability and supply by optimising line operations and continuously improving processes already in mass production, he added.

A global tightness in chips and components supply, due to limited production capacity coupled with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, is driving investments by governments and chipmakers.

However, new production lines being planned now won’t come online for several years. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Micron CEO says chip shortage improving, but could last into 2023

The semiconductor shortage that has impacted many industries could continue into next year. That's what Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron Technology, told FOX Business on Thursday. Mehrotra attended a White House meeting with President Biden on supply chains and competition. "There are parts of the chip shortage that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swatch Group sees strong demand for its microchips

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swatch Group (UHR.S) is seeing strong demand for microchips produced by its EM Microelectronic unit, the watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday. "We have always maintained our chip factories in Switzerland and we see the clients are flying in from everywhere in the world because...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's JBS earns $1.31 billion in Q4, above analysts expectations

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor JBS SA, which operates multiple facilities in the United States, posted net income of 6.473 billion reais ($1.31 billion) in the final quarter of 2021, beating a median analyst estimate of a 5.8 billion reais gain, according to an earnings statement on Monday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
TIME

Why the China Eastern Crash Is Such a Shock to the Country

It’s still far too early to know for certain what caused China Eastern Flight 5735 to crash into hillside in southwestern China’s Guangxi province on Monday, but videos emerging on social media of a huge fire and smouldering wreckage don’t bode well for its 123 passengers and nine crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Union

BMW sees solid auto returns despite Ukraine war, chip crisis

BMW said operating returns for its automotive business will remain robust this year, even as the war in Ukraine and a global semiconductor shortage weigh on production. The company on Wednesday lowered its estimate for automaking returns to between 7% and 9% for 2022, noting that the target range would have been 8% to 10% were it not for Russia's invasion. BMW expects deliveries to remain flat at about 2.5 million.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Blue-Chip Strong Buys With 5% Yields

The highest rate of inflation in 40 years is causing incredible strain for producers of various goods. Co-produced by Austin Rogers for High Yield Investor. Volatility has returned to the stock market with a vengeance in 2022, driven by three predominant headwinds:. Rising interest rates & bond yields. High inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
China
Hartford Business

United Illuminating parent company appoints new CEO

Avangrid, the Orange-based parent company of United Illuminating, has named a new CEO. In a statement, the energy services conglomerate said Pedro Azagra Blázquez will succeed current CEO Dennis Arriola, effective May 28. Avangrid said Arriola “has decided to leave the business.”. Azagra currently serves as chief development...
ORANGE, CT
Reuters

Alibaba increases share buyback to $25 billion from $15 billion

March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it upsized its share buyback programme to $25 billion from $15 billion. The company appointed Weijian Shan, the executive chairman of investment group PAG, as an independent director to its board.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Neo-Bank Dave Lands $100 Million FTX Investment To Grow Crypto Presence

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. Two months after going public on the Nasdaq, digital banking app Dave is doubling down on its cryptocurrency plans after receiving a new $100 million investment from crypto exchange FTX. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimate

March 21 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, driven by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform. Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled company decreased 8.7% to 7.61 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Nike sales beat estimates as North America sneaker demand jumps

(Reuters) -Nike Inc beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Monday on robust holiday demand for its sports shoes and apparel in North America, even as supply issues dented sales in China. Shares of the world’s biggest sportswear maker, which have fallen nearly 22% this year, rose 4.9% to $136.52...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street slips after Powell's hawkish remarks

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with stocks extending their slide after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While all three major U.S....
STOCKS
PC Gamer

Micron CEO warns the chip shortage is set to continue

Despite the good news around graphics card prices, the PC market still faces significant headwinds. The fallout from the pandemic, Chinese factory shutdowns and high oil prices mean that the cost of a PC remains higher than it should be, and if the words of Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra turn out to be true, some PC parts could soon cost even more than they do now.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Samsung CEO apologises for Galaxy S22 app throttling controversy

Samsung's chief executive officer has apologized for the recent controversy around Galaxy S22 smartphone performance being limited by a preinstalled app. During the South Korean tech giant's annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, Samsung Device Experience division CEO JH Han said the company failed to appreciate customer concerns over the issue and bowed in apology.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Reuters

370K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy