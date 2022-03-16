ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle

By Lewis Krauskopf
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0fOn_0egTBJ5Y00

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Fears over the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year, yet historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks.

That offers a glimmer of good news to investors, who widely expect the central bank to announce the first interest rate increase in more than three years on Wednesday and are pricing some 180 basis points of tightening by the end of the year. read more

The S&P 500 has returned an average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raises rates, according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since 1955.

An analysis of 12 rate hike cycles overall by Truist Advisory Services found the S&P 500's posted a total return at an average annualized rate of 9.4% during the length of such cycles, showing positive returns in 11 of those periods.

"Equities have generally risen during periods where the Fed funds rate is rising because this is normally paired with a healthy economy and rising profits," Keith Lerner, Truist's co-chief investment officer, wrote in a report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3wAm_0egTBJ5Y00
Reuters Graphics

Many investors worry that this year may be more complicated than most, however, as markets are faced with soaring inflation which stands to be worsened by surging commodity prices in the wake of Russia's war with Ukraine.

The uncertainty has presented a dilemma for the central bank, with some investors worried policymakers could push the economy into a recession if it raises rates too far as it seeks to tamp down inflation.

To be sure, rate increases have tended to weigh on stocks in the near-term. An analysis by Evercore ISI of four hiking cycles found that the S&P 500 fell an average of 4% in the first month following the start of the cycle.

But the benchmark index was higher six months into the cycle by an average of 3%, and 5% higher on average after 12 months, according to Evercore.

"The Fed doesn't want a recession and it generally takes a whole lot of hiking before the economy is put into position to potentially feel a recession," said Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI.

Emanuel said Evercore's "base case" is that the market is "really in the midst of making a near-term bottom that is more likely to deliver the kind of six- and 12-month returns that a typical Fed rate hike cycle has engendered previously."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k82Dr_0egTBJ5Y00
Reuters Graphics

However, with the Fed starting to tighten monetary policy after offering massive support to help the economy endure the coronavirus pandemic, some investors are prepared for potential rockiness.

The S&P 500 has slid more than 10% to start 2022, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) confirmed it was in a bear market, dropping over 20% from its November all-time high. Tech and growth stocks have underperformed, as the rise in bond yields pressures the value of future cash flows that those stocks valuations' rely on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEY9Y_0egTBJ5Y00
Six month performance of RLV vs RLG

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson said that if the Fed "is successful in orchestrating a soft landing" for the economy as it raises rates this year, it could lead to much higher bond yields, that "would simply weigh on equity valuations."

"The bottom line is the Fed is going to start removing the punch bowl this week," Wilson said in a note this week.

"The question for equity investors is how far can they get on rate hikes given the already slowing growth and additional shock from the war?"

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall on Ukraine woes, looming U.S. rate hike

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, extending a decline from the previous week, as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued, while a widely expected interest rate hike in the United States also dampened risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Inflation#Growth Stocks#Russia#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Deutsche Bank#Truist Advisory Services#The S P 500
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed rate hike

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock prices surged for a second day Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries. Hong Kong's benchmark jumped more than 6% and Tokyo gained more than...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street slips after Powell's hawkish remarks

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with stocks extending their slide after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While all three major U.S....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Factors That Can Sway Pace Of Rate Hikes

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. High inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates above expectations, but what if growth and consumer spending slow down?. Watch the full video on the CME website here!. Photo...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as oil jumps

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Touches strongest level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.1% higher * Canadian 10-year yield jumps 14.5 basis points to 2.338% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices climbed and investors weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The loonie edged 0.1% higher to 1.2595 per greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566. It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback, adding to its 1.1% advance last week. "The Canadian dollar is hanging on to last week's rally as U.S. stocks largely do the same," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. Wall Street edged lower after strong gains last week. Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to ongoing uncertainties, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 7.1% higher at $112.12 a barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. The loonie was notching its fifth straight day of gains, which is the longest winning streak since September. Speculators have raised bullish bets on Canada's currency to the highest in six weeks. "The momentum for the loonie remains higher so long as USD-CAD stays below the 1.2630-40 (area) on a daily closing basis," Bregar said. Canada's planned issuance of its first green bond this week is expected to attract international as well as domestic investors and could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects. Canadian government bond yields were much higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.338%, up 14.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Stocks rise, oil volatile, Fed hikes rates: LIVE UPDATES

Coverage for this event has ended. U.S. stocks added onto gains late in the session after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 as Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the need to bring down inflation. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Breaking News. Fed chair Powell...
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks rally as Fed hikes interest rates

Global stocks rallied Wednesday, bolstered by China's pledge to help stabilize markets and another pullback in oil prices as the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. The Fed's first interest rate hike since 2018 marks an effort to counter spiking consumer prices even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine introduces new uncertainty in an economy battered by supply chain snarls and labor shortages.
STOCKS
Reuters

Moscow exchange to trade OFZ bonds again on Tuesday - Central Bank

March 21 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange will again open for trading in OFZ government bonds on Tuesday after the trade resumed on Monday, but the stock market will remain closed, Russia's Central Bank said. Short selling of OFZ bonds will remain unavailable, it said. Stocks last traded on the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Brazil's JBS earns $1.31 billion in Q4, above analysts expectations

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor JBS SA, which operates multiple facilities in the United States, posted net income of 6.473 billion reais ($1.31 billion) in the final quarter of 2021, beating a median analyst estimate of a 5.8 billion reais gain, according to an earnings statement on Monday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall, hog futures firm

CHICAGO, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell on Monday as traders took positions ahead of a U.S. government report later this week that was expected to show burgeoning supplies. “There is a little bit of concern about excess supplies and large finishing weights,” said Rich Nelson,...
CHICAGO, IL
dot.LA

Neo-Bank Dave Lands $100 Million FTX Investment To Grow Crypto Presence

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. Two months after going public on the Nasdaq, digital banking app Dave is doubling down on its cryptocurrency plans after receiving a new $100 million investment from crypto exchange FTX. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil cuts ethanol import tariffs to zero until end of 2022

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government announced on Monday it will cut to zero import tariffs for ethanol and six food products until the end of 2022. Officials from the Economy Ministry also said the tax on capital goods, computer and telecommunication products will be permanently reduced by 10%. The...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

370K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy