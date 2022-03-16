Dayton’s ‘Crafted & Cured’ to reopen in Troy

Crafted & Cured to open new location in Troy after closing during pandemic

TROY — A Dayton business is reopening in Troy later this year after closing during the pandemic.

Crafted & Cured announced a new restaurant and shop at the First National Bank building in downtown Troy.

The new location will sell craft beer, wine, artisanal meat and cheese and champagne, according to a release.

“In 2016, we opened Crafted & Cured to create a customer experience of delicious artisanal items married with a historic, unique atmosphere,” Christian Alvarez, co-owner said in a release, “when given the opportunity to extend that customer experience to Troy in a setting unlike anything else in Ohio, we knew this was the right place for us.”

The business had originally planned to relocate to the historic Dayton Arcade but later decided the Troy development would be a better choice for the immediate future, according to a release.

Owners say they plan to hire up to 30 workers at the new location.

Crafted & Cured closed its location on Wayne Avenue in Dayton in the Spring of 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group