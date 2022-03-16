ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle

By Lewis Krauskopf
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elc5e_0egT9wxe00

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fears over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year, yet historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks.

That offers a glimmer of good news to investors, who widely expect the central bank to announce the first interest rate increase in more than three years on Wednesday and are pricing some 180 basis points of tightening by the end of the year.

The S&P 500 has returned an average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raises rates, according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since 1955.

An analysis of 12 rate hike cycles overall by Truist Advisory Services found the S&P 500’s posted a total return at an average annualized rate of 9.4% during the length of such cycles, showing positive returns in 11 of those periods.

“Equities have generally risen during periods where the Fed funds rate is rising because this is normally paired with a healthy economy and rising profits,” Keith Lerner, Truist’s co-chief investment officer, wrote in a report.

Many investors worry that this year may be more complicated than most, however, as markets are faced with soaring inflation which stands to be worsened by surging commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The uncertainty has presented a dilemma for the central bank, with some investors worried policymakers could push the economy into a recession if it raises rates too far as it seeks to tamp down inflation.

To be sure, rate increases have tended to weigh on stocks in the near-term. An analysis by Evercore ISI of four hiking cycles found that the S&P 500 fell an average of 4% in the first month following the start of the cycle.

But the benchmark index was higher six months into the cycle by an average of 3%, and 5% higher on average after 12 months, according to Evercore.

“The Fed doesn’t want a recession and it generally takes a whole lot of hiking before the economy is put into position to potentially feel a recession,” said Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI.

Emanuel said Evercore’s “base case” is that the market is “really in the midst of making a near-term bottom that is more likely to deliver the kind of six- and 12-month returns that a typical Fed rate hike cycle has engendered previously.”

However, with the Fed starting to tighten monetary policy after offering massive support to help the economy endure the coronavirus pandemic, some investors are prepared for potential rockiness.

The S&P 500 has slid more than 10% to start 2022, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirmed it was in a bear market, dropping over 20% from its November all-time high. Tech and growth stocks have underperformed, as the rise in bond yields pressures the value of future cash flows that those stocks valuations’ rely on.

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson said that if the Fed “is successful in orchestrating a soft landing” for the economy as it raises rates this year, it could lead to much higher bond yields, that “would simply weigh on equity valuations.”

“The bottom line is the Fed is going to start removing the punch bowl this week,” Wilson said in a note this week.

“The question for equity investors is how far can they get on rate hikes given the already slowing growth and additional shock from the war?”

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Deutsche Bank#Truist Advisory Services#The S P 500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Why oil has suddenly dipped back down below $100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast. West Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more than...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

370K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy