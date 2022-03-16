ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US funeral assistance for COVID tops $2B

By Zeke Miller Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Funds available to pay for Ohioan's COVID funerals

Free money is available through FEMA to reimburse funeral costs of COVID-related deaths occurring anytime since January 20th, 2020, but as it stands, there are only applications from 11,000 people out of the 37,000 COVID deaths in Ohio. "We're not even near half who have applied for it, and really...
OHIO STATE
Times Daily

A look at the military assistance the US is giving Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional plea to the U.S. Congress for more military aid, President Joe Biden laid out a wide range of weapons and equipment that America will provide to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion. Support local journalism...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Times Daily

US holds Chinese goods, cites possible North Korean labor

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. customs agency says it is holding imported goods from Chinese sports brand Li Ning after an investigation indicated they were made by North Korean labor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
MSNBC

Blackburn denounces Supreme Court contraception ruling from 1965

At first blush, the fact that Sen. Marsha Blackburn released a video statement over the weekend, criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, may not seem interesting. After all, the Tennessee Republican has earned a reputation as one of the Senate’s most reflexive far-right partisans. The idea that Blackburn would even consider supporting a Supreme Court nominee from President Joe Biden is difficult to take seriously.
NBC News

Poll: Hispanics aren’t flocking to the GOP, but Democrats still have problems

Heading into the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans have been riding a wave of positive press about their gains among Hispanic voters as Democrats fret about hemorrhaging support from the fast-growing demographic. But while Democrats clearly have a problem, the GOP’s growing support among Latinos is less dramatic than some headlines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sourcing Journal

20% Tariff Proposed on Chinese Goods

Click here to read the full article. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd introduced a bill to punish China with tariffs for financially supporting Russia with bigger trade purchases. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Air Poised for Take OffReebok Owner Addresses RussiaWhat Will Hurt Luxury Brands in 2022? (Hint: It's Not the Russia Ban)Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Blade

Iraq, Afghanistan focus of upcoming lecture

Lourdes University announced that is presenting a lecture called "U.S. Involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001" at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Franciscan Center 6832 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania.
Daily Montanan

Gianforte tours cattle ranch to kick off Ag Week

Gov. Greg Gianforte and a handful of agriculture stakeholders toured the Sieben Ranch on Tuesday to mark the second day of Montana’s Agriculture Week. Just outside Helena, the Sieben Ranch has been family-owned and operated since 1898. On the tour, owner Nina Baucus showed Gianforte, Montana Department of Livestock Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt, Montana Department […] The post Gianforte tours cattle ranch to kick off Ag Week appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Vice

Mark Meadows Helped Plan Jan. 6 March to the Capitol, Witness Told Congress

A member of the team that planned the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally preceding the Capitol riot told congressional investigators that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was on a planning call with organizers and discussed obtaining an official permit for a march on the Capitol, Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
Kristen Walters

Maine governor proposes $1700 in relief to average household, including $850 in direct payments

Could your household benefit from $1700 to combat rising food and gas costs?. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) With the recent rise in inflation, most Maine residents are now paying upwards of $560 more per year for basic necessities like food, gas, and utilities than they did this time last year. For many households that were already facing financial hardship before the recent price jumps, the added costs have made getting by even more of a struggle.
MAINE STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Russian cyberattack warning to all Americans – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement to all Americans on Monday afternoon warning that Russia may target the U.S. with cyberattacks. This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy