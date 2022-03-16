US funeral assistance for COVID tops $2B

Free money is available through FEMA to reimburse funeral costs of COVID-related deaths occurring anytime since January 20th, 2020, but as it stands, there are only applications from 11,000 people out of the 37,000 COVID deaths in Ohio. "We're not even near half who have applied for it, and really...
A HUGE new boost is arriving for Americans getting food stamps. More than 400,000 Americans in Virginia are in line to get an emergency food stamp extension that will boost their benefits worth up to $1,504 this month. State officials say that the extra assistance will be uploaded onto electronic...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional plea to the U.S. Congress for more military aid, President Joe Biden laid out a wide range of weapons and equipment that America will provide to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion. Support local journalism...
Last child tax credit payment amount explained: how much will you get?. Four days until $1,800 payments to families - are you eligible?. Child tax credit 2021: How much is it and when will I get it?. SURPRISE relief money is being rolled out to eligible families across the United...
Minnesota resident George Campbell handled the 2021 California funeral arrangements for his parents, who died the same day at age 96, after 75 years of marriage. Barred from traveling by COVID-19 restrictions, he did the work by computer and phone. Then came the hard part, complicated by difficulties with his...
BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday. Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday announced that over $2 billion in funding has been allotted for funeral costs of about 300,000 American families that lost a loved one since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. customs agency says it is holding imported goods from Chinese sports brand Li Ning after an investigation indicated they were made by North Korean labor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
At first blush, the fact that Sen. Marsha Blackburn released a video statement over the weekend, criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, may not seem interesting. After all, the Tennessee Republican has earned a reputation as one of the Senate’s most reflexive far-right partisans. The idea that Blackburn would even consider supporting a Supreme Court nominee from President Joe Biden is difficult to take seriously.
Heading into the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans have been riding a wave of positive press about their gains among Hispanic voters as Democrats fret about hemorrhaging support from the fast-growing demographic. But while Democrats clearly have a problem, the GOP’s growing support among Latinos is less dramatic than some headlines...
Click here to read the full article. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd introduced a bill to punish China with tariffs for financially supporting Russia with bigger trade purchases.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Air Poised for Take OffReebok Owner Addresses RussiaWhat Will Hurt Luxury Brands in 2022? (Hint: It's Not the Russia Ban)Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Gov. Greg Gianforte and a handful of agriculture stakeholders toured the Sieben Ranch on Tuesday to mark the second day of Montana’s Agriculture Week. Just outside Helena, the Sieben Ranch has been family-owned and operated since 1898. On the tour, owner Nina Baucus showed Gianforte, Montana Department of Livestock Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt, Montana Department […]
The post Gianforte tours cattle ranch to kick off Ag Week appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A member of the team that planned the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally preceding the Capitol riot told congressional investigators that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was on a planning call with organizers and discussed obtaining an official permit for a march on the Capitol, Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
Could your household benefit from $1700 to combat rising food and gas costs?. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) With the recent rise in inflation, most Maine residents are now paying upwards of $560 more per year for basic necessities like food, gas, and utilities than they did this time last year. For many households that were already facing financial hardship before the recent price jumps, the added costs have made getting by even more of a struggle.
President Joe Biden released a statement to all Americans on Monday afternoon warning that Russia may target the U.S. with cyberattacks. This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.
Comments / 0