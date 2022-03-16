Woman, 81, Reported Missing In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday on behalf of a missing 81-year-old woman last seen in the Westlake district.

Sonya Bayushkina was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Witmer Street and Shatto Street, near the 110 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bayushkina is white, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt and lavender pants.

Anyone who knows of Bayushkina’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled, or cognitively impaired individuals.