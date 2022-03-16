ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman, 81, Reported Missing In Westlake District

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXhLo_0egT9cYM00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday on behalf of a missing 81-year-old woman last seen in the Westlake district.

Sonya Bayushkina was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Witmer Street and Shatto Street, near the 110 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bayushkina is white, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt and lavender pants.

Anyone who knows of Bayushkina’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled, or cognitively impaired individuals.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Homeowner Fires At Trespasser In Tarzana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A trespasser remains at large after he was allegedly shot and wounded by a homeowner early Monday morning in a Tarzana neighborhood, authorities said. At about 6:30 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a single shot fired in the 5800 block of Melvin Avenue, a few blocks north of the 101 Freeway. March 21, 2022. (CBSLA) According to LAPD Lt. Julie Rodriguez, a homeowner had discovered a transient on a vacant property that he owns. “It appears a possible transient had breached into a vacant residence,” Rodriguez said. “The resident who lives nearby who owns that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman, 81, With Dementia Goes Missing In East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating Connie Patino, an 81-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in East Los Angeles. Patino was last seen about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Nassau Avenue, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Patino is a Latina woman who is 5-foot tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie with blue jeans. Anyone with any information as to Patino’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gun Pointed At Crowd During Wild Street Takeover In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Video showed someone pointing a gun at a crowd during a street takeover in South Los Angeles late Sunday night. The takeover occurred at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Century Boulevard. March 20, 2022. (CBSLA) The video shows a man hanging out the side of a white Dodge Charger pointing what appears to be a gun at spectators as the car did donuts in the intersection. No shots were fired. The video also showed the crowd pointing lasers at the cars, with spectators running into the middle of the intersection. Los Angeles police responded and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

LAPD Respond To Looters At Burning Walmart

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — On Friday night, police responded to reports of people looting a burning Walmart in Panorama City. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walmart after crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department reported several people looting during the fire. At this time there is no suspect description and it is unknown what was taken. LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said that crews were initially called to the fire at 8333 N. Van Nuys Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m. When crews arrived store employees were evacuating the store and the fire sprinklers had been activated. Firefighters located the blaze on the second floor and shut off the sprinklers as they began to fight the fire. According to Stewart, crews turned off the sprinklers to minimize water damage. The sprinklers were dispensing 15-25 gallons of water per minute. Four people, two employees and two customers, were treated by LAFD at the scene and refused transportation. The Arson and Counter-Terrorism are investigating the cause of the fire. The building has also been closed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Victorville Woman Suspected In 2015 Murder Of Her Husband Arrested In Mexico; Her Daughters Found Safe

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A woman police say fled the country after killing her husband in 2015 has been captured in Mexico and returned to San Bernardino County. Leticia Smith is wanted for the murder of her husband. (credit: San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dept.) Leticia Smith, 40, is being held at San Bernardino County’s West Valley Detention Center on $2 million bail, sheriff’s officials said Monday. Smith was named as the suspect in the murder of her husband, 35-year-old Antoine Smith. The couple lived together with their young daughters in the 13000 block of Brynwood Street in Victorville, where neighbors reported hearing them fight loudly...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death In Aliso Viejo Neighborhood

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Aliso Viejo in the early morning hours Friday. The shooting was reported before 12:15 a.m. in the area of Via Jacinto and Via San Miguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s outside a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. The suspect fled the area and remains at large, the sheriff’s department said. There was no suspect description and no word of a motive. A witness detailed the moments following the gunfire to CBS reporters, where she reportedly saw two suspects fleeing from the scene on foot. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and exactly where it occurred, were unclear, though authorities did disclose that the area is heavily involved in gang activity.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Azusa Injures 4 People

AZUSA (CBSLA) – Four people were injured this afternoon in a crash involving five vehicles and a bus in Azusa. The crash was reported at 12:14 p.m. at Virginia Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The four patients were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment, Ornelas said. Their conditions were not immediately available. Further details about the crash were also not immediately available from the Azusa Police Department. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
AZUSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Cbsla#Silver Alert#Chp
CBS LA

Train Hauling Lumber Derails In Colton, Sparks Fire

COLTON (CBSLA) – One person was injured after a Union Pacific train carrying lumber derailed in Colton Monday morning. “I hoped it wasn’t going to come into the house,” said witness Ashley Caldera, who lives a few hundred yards away from the crash. “It’s scary.” March 21, 2022. (CBSLA) The derailment occurred in the area of K and 5th streets at around 7:30 a.m. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, 13 train cars and three locomotives derailed, sparking a fire in the process. San Bernardino County Fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze. A contractor was injured as crews worked to clear the tracks. “They were...
COLTON, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit Leads To Deputy-Involved Shooting In Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A gun was fired and nobody was hit during a deputy-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue. Deputies said they were investigating a catalytic converter theft when a pursuit happened. “We responded to a call about a catalytic converter theft,” said Captain Cameron Henderson of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. “We responded and a pursuit happened at that point.” They chased the suspect into a cul-de-sac on Rollings Avenue, and when law enforcement attempted to confront the suspect, he sped towards the...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed In Compton; Stepfather Arrested

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a residential Compton neighborhood Thursday night and his stepfather has been arrested in the slaying. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found by deputies lying in the street outside the home of his mother and stepfather, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. March 17, 2022. (CBSLA) He died at the scene. His name was released late Friday afternoon, when authorities identified him as Evan Stewart of Compton. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 14900 block of Clymar Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot victim. Sheriff’s investigators learned that the victim had visited the home of his mother and stepfather and gotten into some kind of altercation prior to the shooting. The victim’s stepfather, a 66-year-old man, was arrested. He was also not identified. Authorities also disclosed that they had recovered the murder weapon upon their arrival. A motive for the killing was unclear. Investigators did not confirm if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

1 Killed, Another Wounded In Attempted Robbery At Bell Gardens Marijuana Dispensary

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Thursday morning into a deadly shooting during an apparently botched robbery at a Bell Gardens marijuana dispensary. It was later revealed that the business was actually an illegal dispensary, operating out of a mobile phone repair store called “Mobile Geeks.” (credit: CBS) Gunshots were reported at 5845 Florence Ave., near the 710 Freeway, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responding to the scene found two men inside the business with gunshot wounds. According to detectives on the scene, the clerk on duty was held at gunpoint while other suspects tossed jars of marijuana into bags they were...
BELL GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Northbound 405 Closed At Van Nuys By California Highway Patrol

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the closure of the Nos. 3 and 4 lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway and Roscoe Boulevard in Van Nuys for an unknown duration due to a traffic collision. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile Detained For Alleged Threats Against Schools In Newport-Mesa Unified School District

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – The Newport Beach Police Department said on Saturday it was made aware of threats posted to social media against schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District. According to the department’s news release, the original post did not rise to the level of a crime. However, later in the day, threats of physical harm on social media did rise to a criminal level. “After numerous interviews and the assistance of the Costa Mesa Police Department and Newport-Mesa Unified School District, investigators were able to determine the circumstances and person involved in the case,” the release said. Officials said that the juvenile who posted the threats did not have the means to carry them out, and that after an investigation, the juvenile suspect was transferred to the custody of the Orange County Juvenile Hall. The identity of the detained suspect is not being released due to their age. Classes are scheduled to continue as normal on Monday, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, and officers assigned to schools in the area will continue to provide additional patrols throughout the week.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Malibu Neighbor Confronts Armed Burglars

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two male suspects who attempted to break into a home in Malibu Wednesday night. March 16, 2022. (CBSLA) The suspects tried to break into a home in the 184500 block of Wakecrest Drive at about 9:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. However, they were confronted by a neighbor. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun, according to sheriff’s Deputy Diana Mares, before the two men sped away in a Chevrolet Malibu. No shots were fired and the neighbor was not hurt. It’s unclear if the burglary attempt was captured on security video. There was no immediate description of the suspects. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters Knock Down Greater Alarm Blaze At Two-Story Storage Facility

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Firefighters Saturday knocked down a greater alarm fire at a two-story public storage facility in Sylmar, authorities said. The 80 firefighters dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to 12655 W. Foothill Blvd had the blaze out within 43 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Initial reports detailed heavy fire in approximately seven units on both the first and second floors, for a total of 14 units, Stewart said. “The fire appears to have started on the first floor and extended up to the second floor and through a common void space horizontally to additional units,” she said. “A total of four units on the first floor and five units on the second floor sustained heavy fire damage. A portion of the second story floor is burned through. “The overhaul will be an extended operation due to the need to empty out the affected storage units, to ensure no smoldering materials remain,” she said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman, 40, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen In West Covina

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Police Wednesday sought the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in West Covina. Christine Wilson was last seen leaving her residence on South Nogales Street on March 1, according to the West Covina Police Department. Wilson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500 or its 24-hour tip line, 626-939-8688.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Grass Fire Near LAX Impacted Freeway Traffic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A grass fire near Sepulveda Boulevard and the 105 Freeway was impacting traffic, the Los Angeles International Airport reported Saturday. Officials asked motorists to use Century Boulevard as an alternative route to LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department was at the scene and there was no impact to airport operations otherwise. “All roads in the area have reopened,” officials with LAX tweeted at around 1:22 p.m. A grass fire near Sepulveda and the 105 is impacting traffic on Sepulveda. Use Century Blvd as alternative. @LAFD is on scene. No impact to airport operations otherwise. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 19, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
98K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy