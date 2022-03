Justin Thomas had one stroke too many at the Valspar Championship to miss out on a playoff and possibly end his year-long winless drought. The 14-time Tour winner — who after three consecutive rounds of 66, shot 1-under 70 on Sunday — can probably look back at numerous holes throughout the week where things could have gone better. In Round 1, Thomas said he missed seven putts that "easily could have gone." And if one — or two — of those dropped, maybe he would have notched his first victory since last year's Players Championship.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO