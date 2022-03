POUND — With a mostly new council and a fresh start, town officials will be searching for one item while organizing for a 2022-23 budget. Pound Heritage Days committee member Eugene Mullins asked the council Tuesday about providing $4,000 the committee raised in 2020 for the annual event. The pandemic forced cancellation of the typical Memorial Day event for the past two years, and Mullins said the organizers hoped to restart the event with a new date during the summer.

POUND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO