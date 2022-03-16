Matches Announced For WWE NXT Stand And Deliver – Updated Card

The Undertaker gave his thoughts on the current WWE product and said the following, during an interview with True Geordie:. “I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product. I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault, we all aged out and that new group has come up. When you watch Brock (Lesnar) wrestle, you’re interested because you know, he’s got this background not only as an amateur wrestler, professional wrestler, mixed martial artist. Brock doesn’t do a bunch of crazy moves, Brock manhandles your ass. You get in there and you get thrown around and you get smashed. You know, and Roman (Reigns) has a little bit of that to him, and when he wants to Randy (Orton) has that to him when he wants to, but a lot of the younger talent, it’s that, the evolution of that comic book era, the superhero era, and I think that’s their motivation, and that’s what their inspiration is, and they didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars and figure out how they were gonna eat and things like that.”

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO