In China, 37 million people are in Covid lockdown. Here's what we know

Some big-name Chinese stocks are facing the prospect of getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if they refuse to let U.S. regulators see their financial audits. A revived effort by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain access to audits of overseas companies that began under former President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among 200-plus companies in the regulator’s crosshairs, and although the process has years to play out, investors have started to pay attention.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 3 DAYS AGO