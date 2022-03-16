St. Patrick Day Celebration

The stained glass at a cathedral in eastern France will no longer produce a distinctive green ray seen just twice a year, on the spring and autumn equinoxes, after the precise pane was replaced during a recent renovation. But the website of Strasbourg's gothic cathedral warned visitors that, as of March 16, the pane's replacement meant there would no longer be any "green ray" illuminating a stone carving of a crucified Christ.
Luke Bryan had fans quite surprised with his latest social media post featuring a heartfelt tribute to a family member very close to his heart. The country star and American Idol judge took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself with his older son Thomas "Bo" Bryan to celebrate his birthday.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
Born without arms, Tenley Stoker is finally getting to experience some of the simple joys of life that her parents always dreamed of for their 10-year-old daughter — and it's all because of a robotic feeding device that somewhat resembles the bouncing Pixar lamp Luxor Jr. The fifth grader...
Comments / 0