ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

St. Patrick Day Celebration

Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first St Patrick’s day as Sawyer Park is THIS THURSDAY,...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Strasbourg cathedral loses famed 'green ray,' to fans' chagrin

The stained glass at a cathedral in eastern France will no longer produce a distinctive green ray seen just twice a year, on the spring and autumn equinoxes, after the precise pane was replaced during a recent renovation. But the website of Strasbourg's gothic cathedral warned visitors that, as of March 16, the pane's replacement meant there would no longer be any "green ray" illuminating a stone carving of a crucified Christ.
RELIGION
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Goodies#The St Patty#Irish#Jameson Beads Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy